"Show Me Your leg": Video Shows Epic Moment Nigerian Mum Anointed Osimhen before He Scored Brace
- A trending video has shown how a Nigerian mother was so invested in the Nigeria versus Gabon match, focusing on Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen
- In the clip, the passionate woman went spiritual as she anointed Osimhen before the start of extra time, while standing in front of the television
- Shortly after her spiritual move, Osimhen bagged a brace in extra time in the Super Eagles' 4-1 thrashing of The Panthers
A young man, @aihende, has shared a video on TikTok showing his mother anointing Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen during the semifinal clash of the 2026 World Cup playoff between Nigeria and the Panthers of Gabon on Thursday, November 13.
Nigeria won against Gabon by four goals to nil, with Galatasaray forward Osimhen bagging a brace in extra time.
Nigerian mum anoints Victor Osimhen
Before extra time, the passionate football-loving mum stood before the television to pray for Osimhen, quite to the amusement of her son.
"Osimhen, I anoint your leg in the mighty name of Jesus," the woman declared as she searched for him on the screen.
In the video, she further prayed for him, urging him to rise and shine.
"Osimhen,you shall rise and shine. You will not be disappointed in the name of Jesus," she prayed.
The moment Osimhen was shown on the television, the woman was thrilled, demanding that he show her his legs so she could anoint them.
"Osimhen, show me your leg," she said.
Shortly after, Osimhen scored a brace, sending the woman into excitement.
Watch the video below:
Victor Osimhen: Woman's spiritual move elicits reactions
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's action below:
MasterAce said:
"Mama said "Osimhen show me your leg" 😅😂 no wonder Osimhen no se nodding score for ET instead 2 goals with his leg."
JUST KINGS👑💇♀️💈💇♂️ said:
"Mummy abeg I fit get two gallon of that anointing oil 😭😭😭 them wan shame me."
Pensir😎📝 said:
"I talk am😂😂😂 something happen after that full time 😂😂 😂 so na wetin happen be this 😂😂😂 I sha see say all the boys just suddenly begin play better ball😅😅😅 so na mummy😂😂 abeg no dey allow mummy miss matches oo."
Aghogho96 said:
"Mummy gat watch all naija match for world cup make the anointing dey flow."
popular loner 🤞 said:
"Osimhen need to see this video."
Tax Collector said:
"Make she annoint mbappe for us abeg, the guy too fast na y he offside too much."
IK AUTOS said:
"Come see as I de laugh like joke for 3:45 AM.. she say Osimhen show me your leg ahh."
FIFA president salutes Osimhen after brace
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino had saluted Victor Osimhen after his brace against Gabon.
Osimhen scored a brace at the Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat on Thursday night, November 13, in front of the Moroccan crowd. This marked the second time Nigeria has scored four goals in a match since Eric Chelle took over as coach.
Victor Osimhen endured a frustrating 90 minutes in Nigeria’s encounter with Gabon, missing five clear-cut opportunities. His first chance came in the 17th minute after Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman initiated an attack from midfield and found Akor Adams on the left flank.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng