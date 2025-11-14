The mother of Big Brother Naija winner, Imisi went viral after accusing the reality star of neglect, and all

BBNaija Season 10 winner, Imisi Ayanwale, has finally reacted after her mother released a viral video accusing her of neglecting her family.

Legit.ng reports the woman claimed that the reality star hates her and has refused to speak to her since leaving the Big Brother house.

According to the woman, she struggled through poverty, lack of education, and countless sacrifices to see her child succeed.

Imisi is unbothered by mum's allegations as she works on a movie set. Photos: Imisi.

Following the viral allegations, Imisi posted a calm, unbothered video of herself on a movie set

The post immediately sparked online conversations as people tried to decode the message she was trying to send.

Imisi debunks rumours about father

Legit.ng earlier reported that Imis had debunked rumours about Nollywood actor Kolawole Ajeyemi, husband to Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, being her father.

When asked if it was true that Kola Ajewole was her real father, she burst into laughter.

She stated:

"Brother Kola is a person in the movie industry who I often seek advice from regarding the steps I want to take. I don't know where people heard that I am his child. His children that I know are Temitope and Ireoluwa."

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Imisi's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@omolara_bby_05:

"My winner just focus on yourself jare, we dey for you"

@fola_kemii:

"IMISI you've got no Worries.....Just keep making Money and Making your True Supporters proud"

@bellisina_susi:

"Sapa wan finish her Mama...faithful Goodnight"

@mhizbankz10:

"Go Mamma go mamma goooo buh no fall ooh. Diz phave of mine ehn"

@zenderglow:

"Nha so phyna parents own start soon she go turn phyna"

@akor.ede6152:

"Imisi , call Auntie Dami or Auntie Adeola to seize your mom’s phone. She’s enjoying the social media attention too much, very soon she go open tik tok account, they shout tap tap now. She fit no sing like papa Mohbad, she fit start to give people prophesies on tiktok and that’ll be bringing drags for you from other fan base"

@rachaegold:

"Forgiveness is everything. The same people that dragged Dr Purple for something smaller than this .... Ur fans are now dragging ur mom. .. mumu fc"

@hephzibah_delight295:

"Some fan base are making noise in the comments una see person wey dey shoot for something big, una fave since them disqualify am where en don show face 😂😂 if some faithfools manage invite am for interview en go fools 😂😂"

Imisi's mum had accused the reality star of hating and abandoning her. Photo: Imisi.

