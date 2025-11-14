A man has faulted the sentiment of some people that the owner of the disputed property should have allowed the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to have his way

Putting aside the legality of what transpired, the man wondered who would stand by and watch their property demolished when they could prevent it

He decried the fact that some people are only outspoken against power when it does not inconvenience them

A man, Muhammed Bello Buhari, has highlighted the most distressing aspect of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike's confrontation with the naval officer, Lieutenant Yerima Ahmad.

He noted that some people expected the Vice Admiral to fold his hands and allow Wike to have his way with his property, a sentiment he strongly disagreed with.

He posed a question to people with such sentiment, wondering if they would not have taken action to secure their property if they were in the Vice Admiral's shoes.

Muhammed further said some Nigerians are only outspoken against power when it does not affect them negatively. His Facebook post read:

"The saddest thing about the Wike and Lt. (NN) Yerima faceoff is that some people genuinely believe the Vice Admiral should have quietly watched his property get demolished— that he should have slept on his rights even while knowing Wike and his bulldozers were coming.

"According to their blind legalism and sheer ignorance of military ethos and tradition, he should have allowed Wike to carry on with that tyranny because “preventing him would be wrong,” and that even calling on the officer and ratings under his command to secure his property was somehow unlawful.

"Just imagine that logic! Forget even the legality for a moment, let’s talk reality. Which of us, in this same country, would sit idly by and watch our property demolished in broad daylight when we have both the right and the means to prevent such injustice?

"Is it not in this same country that once the law turns against you, the first thing you remember is that you have a military officer or police friend or family member?

"Some Nigerians are only bold against power when it doesn’t inconvenience them. They romanticize obedience and legality until it’s their own house being bulldozed then suddenly, resistance becomes common sense."

Wike-Yerima clash: Reactions trail man's comment

