A Nigerian man recently explained why he felt Lieutenant Yerima handled the viral situation with FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, poorly.

His reaction followed the incessant discussions across multiple social media platforms about the officer's encounter with Nyesom Wike.

Nigerian man criticises Yerima, the viral Navy officer who had a face-off with Wike.

Man claims Lieutenant Yerima messed up

Identified as @igbofication on X, the man joined the growing pool of online voices analysing the face-off.

In his assessment, he first emphasised his admiration for naval personnel and described them as individuals known for discipline and composure.

He, however, contrasted this perception with his view of the officer's conduct during the incident, insinuating that the approach taken did not align with the standards he believed were typically associated with the Navy.

The man also insisted that the officer required clearer understanding of the responsibilities attached to his position and the boundaries that guided his duties.

Nigerian man insists that Yerima, the viral Navy officer needs more orientation about his duties.

In his words:

"I love naval officers. They are very disciplined and reserved. This Yerima guy messed up. We are not in a military system, they need to give him more orientation about his duties and jurisdiction."

Nigerians speak about Lieutenant Yerima

Nigerians have been analysing the recent face-off between Nyesom Wike and Yerima.

@BUMPER TO BUMPER said:

"The Naval Officer did personal job not Nigeria job! we employ him to fight war for our land to be safe from enemies. It is not in Nigeria constitution to protect any land!"

@chybuz said:

"The navy guy has no constituted power to obstruct government officials in their duty."

@larrynuel7 said:

"I want to know if a fool has two different meaning in Nigeria? Maybe is the second version of Wike that we saw in that seen."

AM said:

"He maintain respect all times, regardless of the situation. He acknowledged that because that is the professional thing to do. Whether it was sincere or not is between him and his conscience. His duty is to act with discipline, not emotion."

@Riley's son said:

"Where should we go do the investigation for proper reporting? Make we go ask people for the site for the site wey e take happen?"

@BOY said:

"Illegal job or not illegal man standing on order then they should challenge who gar him the order na, military no be olopa o."

@SWEETHEART said:

"I love my country Nigeria."

