A Nigerian lady has recounted her personal encounter with naval officer Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima during her Navy screening in Borokiri, Port Harcourt, in 2024

Lt. Yerima became an internet sensation since standing up to FCT minister Nyesom Wike over a disputed land

The lady said Yerima is a man of few words and narrated a particular incident that transpired during her screening

A young lady, Splendor Emmanuel, has narrated her experience with Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima, the naval officer who stood up to FCT minister Nyesom Wike in Gaduwa, Abuja, over a disputed land.

She said she met Lt. Yerima during her Navy screening at Borokiri, Port Harcourt, in 2024.

Wike: Lady's encounter with Yerima

During the screening, Splendor noticed his immense professionalism and ruggedness, describing him as a 'very cracked and parkard officer.'

Splendor, who runs a cleaning outfit, added that Yerima was a man of few words, but when he speaks, his words carried weight.

Whenever applicants made noise on the parade ground, Splendor noted that everyone went silent immediately when Yerima walked in.

She recounted running side by side with the naval officer during the endurance running and recalled how she struggled to keep up with his pace.

To encourage her when she was getting weak during the exercise, Splendor said Yerima held her hand. She further said he was one of the reasons she entered the first box at the screening.

She hailed him for his conduct during his clash with Wike. Her full statement read:

"Lt. A. M Yerima.

"A very cracked and parkard officer.

"During my Navy Screening at Borokiri last year, this officer showed immense professionalism and ruggedity.

"Man of little words, but when he speaks, it carries volume.

"Whenever, we are making noise in the parade ground and he walks in, everywhere immediately becomes silent!

"When we were about going for *Endurance Running* I was running side by side with him, but at some point, I couldn't meet up with his pace, but I eventually caught up and he made sure to hold my hand when I was getting weak.

"He was one of the reasons I entered first box at the screening.

"Thank you, sir for showing the world that Military is not Ministry.

"Keep representing, sir!"

Wike: Lady's experience with Yerima stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

Igbobi Chibueze Rowland said:

"Borikiri??

"Wow!"

Chris Ozor said:

"An accomplished soldier he is already."

Chidera O Desigo said:

"Is he single, married or something...

"Just wanna know."

Afamefuna Vincent Ogbu said:

"If only this is not another distraction staged by politicians."

