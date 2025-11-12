A retired Deputy Superintendent of the Nigerian Police has pledged part of his monthly pension to the rave-of-the-moment, Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima

The ex-policeman also announced that he would award Yerima the Military Officer of the Year 2025, following his clash with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike

The former policeman gave a touching reason for offering the viral naval officer Yerima a part of his N49k pension

A retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sunny Anyanwu, has offered part of his monthly pension to the viral naval officer, Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima, who stood up to the FCT minister Nyesom Wike in Abuja.

In a Facebook post, the former policeman declared that he has a Military Officer of the Year 2025 award for Yerima.

According to Sunny, he would be parting with N5k from his N49k monthly pension as a reward to the naval officer.

He urged President Bola Tinubu to confer on Yerima the national honour of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR).

Sunny said he suffered the same insults that Yerima faced for 35 years and now receives N49k monthly pension. He congratulated Yerima, predicting that he would become a general in the future.

The ex-officer wrote:

"I, DSP Sunny Anyanwu rtd HAVE AN AWARD FOR THE MILITARY OFFICER OF THE YEAR 2025...Out of my #49k monthly pension, I have decided to offer #5K to the Naval officer that had open confrontation with the FCT minister WIKE.

"The officer could be regarded as a British trained officer. I will also advice President Tinubu to honor him with the award of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) His Bank details should be forwarded through his department pls. This is the type of insult I took for 35yrs and gets #49k monthly pension... I congratulate the young officer who is also a future General.. Chief Sunny Anyanwu (UGWUMBA) DSP RTD. CHIEF TRUTH."

Legit.ng sent a message to the ex-officer to confirm his pledge, but he has not responded at the time of this report.

Lieutenant Yerima: Retired officer's offer draws reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the retired officer's offer below:

Mohammed Ibrahim Abdullahi said:

"49k?

"It is not fair."

Ali Forfor said:

"May Almighty Allah grand him the courage through out his career."

Chukwueku Egede said:

"Infant d officer try, as he did not pull trigger . The young generation officers may not bear what we face in d force."

Kingsley Samson said:

"Please sir tell the military to back this guy, not the social media noise Am seeing here and there this is Nigeria , I don't want what happened to fubàra to happen to this guy."

Steve Adums said:

"The young soldier condemned malpractice and over exercise of authority. God bless his discipline of courage."

Military man's marriage offer to Yerima

