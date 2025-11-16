Lt. A.M. Yerima gained public attention for his bold confrontation with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike over access to a land

Following this, a rare archival video resurfaced showing him during the 2022 commissioning of the Nigerian Navy Ship KADA in Dubai

In the clip, he was entrusted with the Navy flag in a ceremonial transfer of authority, one of the defining moments in his career

Lieutenant A.M. Yerima made waves online after standing firm against FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and preventing him from gaining access to a disputed piece of land.

Many Nigerians were in awe of the officer's charisma, bravery and aura which were detected in the video.

Lt Yerima seen in old clip during the historic 2022 ceremony in Dubai. Photo credit: @mazitundeednut/Instagram.

Lt Yerima captured at history Dubai ceremony

Shortly after this event, a rare video surfaced online, shared by the handle @mazitundeednut, showing Yerima during an epic moment in his naval service.

The clip captured the 2022 commissioning of the Nigerian Navy Ship KADA in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where he played a key role in the official handover ceremony.

In the video, the Chief of the Naval Staff at the time formally passed the Navy flag to the ship's Commanding Officer.

In a carefully choreographed transfer, the Commanding Officer then entrusted the flag to Lt. Yerima, who carried it aboard the vessel.

This act symbolised the assumption of responsibility and the continuation of naval tradition, representing one of the most memorable and honourable moments in his service.

Lt Yerima carries a flag onboard a naval ship during handover in Dubai. Photo credit: @mazitundeednut/Instagram.

The resurfaced video sparked renewed interest in Yerima’s career, as netizens began praising the officer all over again.

Reactions trail throwback video of Yerima

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Enn_kaay said:

"I don’t mind going as a second wife, as you can see we’re engaged."

@meenar said:

"At dis point I need military friends plssss."

@Baby T said:

"Make I go unblock that my army friend when be want to see my family, I need to apologize to him so that we can be best of friends."

@SPOTLESS MICHAEL said:

"I see as dem pass for eket every way calm no illegal movement for our roundabout."

@Mindset said:

"Make person just catch thief for the compound the thief go be like omo it not my birthday yet why this much enjoyment."

@lillian wa bobi back up said:

"I'm here only for yerima my peace my happiness anyway sending love from uganda."

@$Møșćø$ said:

"Once had a dream of wearing this uniform but I couldn't because my family couldn't train me true."

@vezz said:

"Suddenly the strength of Nigeria is trading, I pray it help change bad government in Nigeria God bless Nigeria."

@𝕸𝖔𝖗𝖐𝖆𝖘𝖔𝖓 said'

"So why some Nigerian navy dey always vex wen mariners try wear small camo if them dey always relate with them."

@Lieutenant reacted:

"The uniform is not a privilege. It is a responsibility to defend truth, even when truth is uncomfortable." Thanks for all support guys."

@Humble Man added:

"Man of the month."

