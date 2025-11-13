A Nigerian man has applauded Ned Nwoko after the billionaire politician released a screenshot of Regina Daniels' INEC voters card

This came after reports circulated on social media alleging that he married the young actress when she was 17 years old

Speaking about the development, the young man praised Ned Nwoko for his foresight and his ability to keep records safely

Man hails Ned Nwoko, calls him intelligent.

Man praises Ned Nwoko's intelligence

The man, identified on X as @sirdavidbent, described Nwoko as a very intelligent man who thought of everything and partially envisaged that a day like this would come.

He commended the billionaire for his foresight and for keeping important records safely over time.

Nwoko had shared the voters card to clarify the situation. He explained that during their first meeting he asked Daniels her age, and she told him she was 21.

She provided her INEC voters card as evidence, which he kept in his possession from that day.

He had maintained the document precisely because he anticipated it might be required in the future.

He also referenced a BBC interview given by Daniels’ mother after their marriage, which further confirmed her age.

Man praises Ned Nwoko after he posted Regina Daniels' voters card.

According to all verifiable records, the marriage took place six years ago, making Daniels 27 years old today.

Nwoko stressed that suggestions that the marriage occurred when she was 17 were entirely false and misleading, and he urged the public to verify facts before accepting such claims.

Nwoko further noted Daniels’ current mental state, pointing out that she had started but abandoned rehabilitation for illegal drug use.

He called on the public to exercise caution and discernment when considering statements made by her, taking her situation into account.

Reacting to this, DavidBent said:

"A very intelligent man. He literally thought of everything & partially envisaged that a day like this would come."

Reactions as man commends Ned Nwoko's intelligence

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Disciplinarian said:

"This guy’s foresight is scary good. That voter’s card is solid evidence."

Mirach Gold said:

"He is older, More mature. Wealthy. More experienced. You think these GenZs have anything on him? Lmaooo."

Tolu said:

"You can’t outsmart an overthinker; he already saw the move and countered it. Wise man!"

Emye said:

"But this is not right. He's exposing her to more harm by releasing her details to the public."

Akogun said:

"U want him to keep quiet and allow u all to destroy d reputation of the potential First Governor of Anioma State."

Honor said:

"I wonder how people like you reason (god forbid!!!). “this is not right. He’s exposing her to more harm by releasing her details to the public” but it’s ok to tarnish the man’s image with lies all over the social media. You disgust me guy!"

Lady announces protest to defend Ned Nwoko

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a post on Instagram defending Ned Nwoko, the husband of actress Regina Daniels.

In a trending post shared via Instagram, she claimed that Ned Nwoko was innocent and did nothing bad to Regina Daniels.

