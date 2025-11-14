General Lucky Irabor (retd.), the former Chief of Defence Staff, has condemned Nigerians' reactions to the confrontation between Lieutenant Ahmed Yerima, a naval officer and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in Abuja.

The former defence boss explained that many Nigerians commenting on the incident are being "misguided" and do not well represent what the uniform stands for.

Former CDS Lucky Irabor criticises FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

The Punch reported that the retired military general made the comment while speaking at the National Dialogue on Media, Terrorism, and National Security, part of the events at the 21st All Nigeria Editors’ Conference in Abuja on Thursday, November 13.

According to Irabor, the uniform of the military and other security personnel is a representation of the authority as well as the sovereignty of the Nigerian state. He stressed that any disrespect towards those putting it on amounts to an insult to the Nigerian state.

Nigerians react as Irabor criticises Wike

However, the video clip of Irabor's statement has started generating mixed reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of the reactions:

Oladimeji Abdulsamad wrote:

"All of you people dancing and rejoicing with her because you people don't like Wike. It may be your turn tomorrow; the military will harass you, too. Note that a military man will never support a bloody civilian, according to the words they used for us over is colleagues' good day."

Danbatta commented:

"First, it was Major General Tukur Buratai and now Lt. General Irabor blasting Wike on his unruly behaviour. I don't know why it's taking the president too long to show the tyrant the exit way."

Olufemi Las said:

"The military 'big guns' could no longer sit and watch Wike dismantle the bedrock of our nation. Things are getting hotter by the hour. Enough is enough."

Jagaban Media reacted:

"This man is talking jagons. The first question is, was the officer supposed to be there in the first place? The simple truth is that the naval officer was on illegal duty. Pure and simple."

Victor Abitoye tweeted:

"He's saying nonsense, and you're too foolish to hear it because you hate Wike. Can you wear the uniform to go and steal and expect not to be beaten up? Mumu."

See the video clip here:

Source: Legit.ng