Nigerian preacher Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo earned the admiration of many people for being vocal and fearlessly speaking out against the Christian killings in Plateau State

Dachomo, regional leader of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), was recorded saying he had told his members not to pay a ransom in the event of his kidnapping

The cleric came to the limelight following the designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern by President Trump, and Legit.ng shares what people have said about him

It seemed Dachomo's outcry eventually caught the attention of the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Trump eventually designated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) and threatened military action over an alleged genocide against Christians in the country.

In this article, Legit.ng revisits what three people familiar with Dachomo have said about him.

1. Man who visited Ezekiel Dachomo shares encounter

Sometime in October, a Nigerian youth, Tochukwu Okwose, visited Dachomo in his office to discuss the worrying security situation in Plateau.

The young man took to Facebook to share pictures he had taken with the cleric in his office and what he noticed about the preacher.

According to Tochukwu, Dachomo "expectedly spoke fearlessly and courageously despite the sensitive nature of the problem, he called a spade a spade."

He described his meeting with Dachomo as impactful and revealing and demanded that the fiery preacher be protected at all costs. The man's meeting with Dachomo sparked reactions online.

2. Lady who spoke with Reverend Dachomo writes

A lady, @Torty_mercy, shared her conversation with Dachomo on X, and it triggered emotional reactions.

The lady stated that she had a lengthy conversation with the preacher, who gave her permission to offer financial support to his ministry.

She shared a screenshot displaying the reverend’s full name and bank details for anyone who might be interested in assisting his mission.

In her words:

"I called Rev. Ezekiel. We spoke at length, I Thanked him immensely for standing strong in the face of adversity. He permitted me to go ahead and send my little quota in support of the ministry. Below is his confirmed details for all who wish to support them. He confirmed it to me."

3. Man who knew Ezekiel Dachomo from childhood

A man who claimed Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo shaped his childhood has shared his childhood experience with the outspoken preacher.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the man, @polycarppamdusu, said his life was affected by Dachomo's personality and genuine teachings.

@polycarppamdusu attributed his early knowledge of Christianity to Dachomo's dedication to sharing the word of God and his strong belief in his calling.

He added that Dachomo is one of the few preachers in the country who speak directly and honestly about matters of faith without fear or compromise. His post partly read:

"Rev Ezekiel Dachomo shaped my childhood tremendously. Everytime he graced the pulpit to preach, you will see a man that is convicted in his beliefs and love for the kingdom. He is one of the few preachers that says it the way it is..."

Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo backs Trump's military intervention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo had backed President Trump's recent threats to intervene over alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria.

The popular cleric alleged that the Nigerian government has failed to address persistent religious violence across the country.

His comments came in the wake of US President Donald Trump's threats of invasion in Nigeria following alleged Christian genocide in the country. Furthermore, a circulating video showed Trump suggesting the possibility of deploying American troops or carrying out air strikes in Nigeria.

