A young man who met with Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo in his office has opened up about his meeting with the fiery cleric

The Plateau religious leader has repeatedly lamented the incessant violent attacks of his church members in the state and has been hailed by many for his fearless advocacy

Speaking about his meeting with the cleric, the young man described it as impactful and shared his observations

A Nigerian youth, Tochukwu Okwose, has disclosed on social media that he finally met Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo, the fiery Plateau preacher who has been trending since the alleged Christian genocide caught the attention of US President Donald Trump.

This is because Dachomo, regional chairman of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), in Barkin Ladi, had repeatedly cried out about the incessant violent attacks of his church members in Plateau.

Man's encounter with Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo

In a Facebook post, Tochukwu expressed delight at finally meeting Dachomo, whom he regards as a legendary figure.

Tochukwu said he was in Dachomo's office to discuss the security menace bedevilling Plateau state.

He noted that the cleric spoke fearlessly and with courage, despite how sensitive the issue was. He described their meeting as impactful and revealing, and called for support for Dachomo, saying he must be protected at all costs.

The young man released pictures he took with the preacher in his office. He wrote:

"Finally met the legendary Rev Ezekiel Dachomo this evening in his office to discuss Plateau and the security menace that has befallen us a people.

"Rev Dachomo expectedly spoke fearlessly and courageously despite the sensitive nature of the problem, he called a spade a spade.

"My meeting with him was revealing and impactful.

"Rev Ezekiel Dachomo is a voice that echoes through the wilderness and we must come together and stand behind him.

"He must be protected at all cost."

Man's encounter with Ezekiel Dachomo triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's encounter with the viral preacher below:

Daniel Mohmoh said:

"GOD bless and protect Baba and you bro. Well done bro."

Emmanuel Tongkak said:

"May God give him more grace in Jesus name amen."

Jomex Jo said:

"God time is the best.

"More Grace."

Jelan Godwin Jelan said:

"Such a voice he is. The Lord keep you papa!"

Pontip Miri said:

"If anything should happen to him I swear, we won't sit back."

Simeon Aboje said:

"Omo Nothing go happen to him Walai heads go roll if anything come close to him olurn!!!!!!! Baba we dey your back over hundred ahead ahead."

