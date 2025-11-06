A Nigerian man who knew Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo since childhood has shared his observation about him

A Nigerian man has recounted his experience with Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo, describing the clergyman as one who shaped his childhood.

He explained that the preacher's personality and genuine teachings affected his life positively.

The man, identified as @polycarppamdusu on X, narrated how Reverend Dachomo’s messages impacted his life while growing up.

He emphasised that the preacher's dedication to sharing the word of God and his strong belief in his calling played a major role in moulding his early knowledge of Christianity.

According to him, Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo stood out for his sincerity and the boldness with which he delivered his teachings.

He noted that each time the reverend mounted the pulpit, his conviction and love for the work of God were always visible to everyone listening.

His way of teaching, the man added, made him one of the few preachers who spoke honestly and directly about matters of faith without fear or compromise.

He went on to say that the reverend's messages often challenged listeners to look deeply and live according to biblical truth.

"Rev Ezekiel Dachomo shaped my childhood tremendously. Everytime he graced the pulpit to preach, you will see a man that is convicted in his beliefs and love for the kingdom. He is one of the few preachers that says it the way it is. The other is Rev. Fr Paul Pam. God bless them," he said.

Nigerians speak about Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo

Nigerians shared their opinions about the popular preacher.

@babatundeolufowob said:

"Its not about religion, do a proper investigation, its about the resources in the land. now the solution is we either call on GOD to save our land or we also speak their language. GOD help us."

@Finest Governor Biafra son said:

"Please this Rev must be protected by all cost, I know Nigeria government is not happy watching him review secret, may God protect him for us."

@jâmô râskîd said:

"This is what we call man of God not to just dey come online to dey pray bcoz of enemies wey we no dey see."

@Synaa@2016 reacted:

"True men of God still exist. I see religious dedication in this man. God bless you sir. May God Almighty continue to use you as a voice of our fellow Christians brothers and sisters in Nigeria. Our thoughts and prayers."

@pascal jimeto added:

"God will protect this man this is a real pastor not blowwing grammar on TV or how many million the cathedral cost."

See the post below:

