A Nigerian lady, Mercy Torty, went online to share details of her recent conversation with Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo, the regional head of the Church of Christ in Nations.

According to her post, she had a lengthy conversation with the reverend, during which he gave her approval to offer financial support to his ministry.

Lady shares conversation with Reverend Ezekiel

She also shared that their conversation was encouraging and that the cleric expressed appreciation for her willingness to contribute towards the church’s ongoing efforts.

The lady, known on X as @tortymercy, shared her post alongside a screenshot displaying the reverend’s full name and bank details for anyone who might be interested in assisting his mission.

She explained that her intention was to extend gratitude and encouragement to the cleric, noting that their conversation had been inspiring.

In her post, she narrated that she had reached out to Reverend Ezekiel personally and that they had a deep discussion concerning the current situation within the ministry.

She mentioned that she appreciated him greatly for remaining firm in difficult times and that he had graciously permitted her to proceed with her plan to contribute financially.

Nigerian lady shares details of her conversation with Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo. Photo credit: Torty_mercy/X.

Source: Twitter

"I called Rev. Ezekiel. We spoke at length, I Thanked him immensely for standing strong in the face of adversity. He permitted me to go ahead and send my little quota in support of the ministry. Below is his confirmed details for all who wish to support them. He confirmed it to me," she said.

Reactions trail lady's conversation with Reverend Ezekiel

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

Dr Folake said:

"Finally found a place to be paying my tithe. Let better pastor use this one to drink cold juice."

Galatians said:

"The speed i used in sending my token. God bless and keep him. A true soldier."

Zarlia said:

"God bless and protect Pastor Ezekiel. You're a true apostle of the faith and we stand in faith with you."

The Oracle said:

"May God's name be praised. Sent. If you are a Christian and would want to understand what your offering is meant for: Ezra 2:68–69 (KJV). “And some of the chief of the fathers offered freely for the house of God to set it up in his place: They gave after their ability unto the treasure of the work threescore and one thousand drams of gold, and five thousand pound of silver, and one hundred priests' garments.”

Chinedu Okoli added:

"Thank you Mercy. May he be strong. The propaganda of the state will soon come after him. We should start a movement for him to speak at the UN."

