A young Nigerian lady has shared a throwback post of Regina Daniels' father speaking about her original date of birth

In the trending audio, which resurfaced years after it was first shared online, the father also disclosed the hospital where she was born

This is coming amidst her marital crisis with her billionaire husband and politician, Ned Nwoko, whom she married as his sixth wife

A Nigerian lady has posted an old recording of Regina Daniels' father discussing details about his daughter's birth.

The resurfaced audio, which has drawn attention on social media, disclosed what he said to be her real date of birth and the exact hospital where she came into the world.

Lady shares moment Regina Daniels' father spoke about his daughter's age. Photo credit: @blinkybundes49/TikTok, Jude Ogeogwu, Regina Daniels/ Instagram.

Lady shares moment Regina Daniels' father spoke about his daughter's age.

This followed the ongoing issues surrounding Regina Daniels' marriage to her billionaire husband and politician, Ned Nwoko, whom she became married to as his sixth wife.

The audio was brought back online by a TikTok user identified as @blinkybundes49, who shared the throwback phone conversation from several years ago.

In the phone call recording, Regina's father clearly mentioned that his daughter was born on the 10th of October 2001.

He also corrected claims that he and Ned Nwoko were close in age, stating that he used to address the politician as 'bros'.

The man went on to disclose that Regina was born in Lagos at the Inland Specialist Hospital, confirming both the location and the date.

Lady recounts the moment Regina Daniels' father addressed his daughter's age and location of birth. Photo credit: @Regina Daniels.

According to the resurfaced audio, he said:

"She was born on the 10th of October 2001. No no no, we were not age mates. I called him bros. She was born in Lagos. Inland specialist hospital, Lagos, that's where she was born. She was born in October 10th 2001."

Earlier, Regina herself had spoken about her date of birth in a post shared on Instagram, where she disclosed that she was 17 years old when she tied the knot in May 2019.

Lady recounts the moment Regina Daniels' father addressed his daughter's age and location of birth. Photo credit: @Regina Daniels.

The resurfacing of her father's statement came amidst online banters about her real age and early marriage.

Reactions as lady digs out Regina's dad's old recording

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Princess_Chidera said:

"Regina confirmed yesterday she was 17 when she got married, now her Dad has confirmed it. Her mum lied guys!!!"

@preshcherie(Christ in me) said:

"Maybe Ned didn’t know she was 17 at that time, just maybe. Chai Rita Daniels, how could you do this."

@Clippyclipper said:

"Regina is still very young. I don’t know why people are judging her. I even think she’s in her 30s. She’s a young girl. It’s her mom fault."

@Nosa Osas15 said:

"She was 17, she was 17 nor be her mama Agree to give her out Abi nor be her mother support the marriage, or Ned pick her from street or the mom nor collect bride price make una still Dey talk truth o."

@Chiwe_101 reacted:

"This whole age matter can actually happen to anyone coz my real date is 2000, but bvn says 1997 reasons why coz I wanted to open an acct wit UBA, in 2014, they said I'm under age I had to increase my age just so I can have an acct."

@Nosa Osas15 added:

See the post below:

