A young Nigerian lady has shared a post on the TikTok app speaking about actress Regina Daniels' husband Ned Nwoko

In her post, she shared everything she knows about the politician and why some ladies allegedly didn't marry him

Speaking further, she dragged some younger ladies who don't do their 'homework' before getting involved with a man

A Nigerian lady took to TikTok to share her strong opinion about billionaire politician Ned Nwoko, who is married to Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

In her viral video, she opened up about what she claimed to know concerning the senator's past, his wealth, and the women who had once been involved with him before his marriage to the actress.

Lady speaks about Ned Nwoko

The lady also criticised young ladies who, according to her, failed to make proper findings about men before entering relationships.

Identified on TikTok as @msjorjiabg, she addresses those who believed that Ned Nwoko's fame came only after his union with Regina.

She argued that the politician had already made his wealth long before the actress came into his life and that many people simply ignored his history.

She went on to say that even though Regina Daniels brought more attention to the politician, his success and influence had been established years earlier.

In her words, Ned had been married several times before, and his name was well known among people who cared to know.

She added that anyone familiar with him would know that he was not a man to be taken lightly.

Continuing her outburst, @msjorjiabg alleged that many women in the past had been with the politician, received benefits from him, and walked away to avoid any form of 'wahala'.

She described such women as wise for distancing themselves, contrasting them with younger ladies who, according to her, failed to learn from others' experiences.

She expressed disbelief that some people acted unaware of who Ned Nwoko was, claiming that those who said they knew nothing about him simply chose to remain ignorant.

In her words:

"My girl, are you stupid? You guys act like the popularity Ned got made him rich. Ned was rich before Regina. Ned had six wives. If you didn't know Ned, it is because you chose to not know Ned. Now me, I'm in America, I knew about Ned. If you know Ned and know his culture, you know that Ned is a very dangerous man.

"You don't play with him, you don't play with Ned. You know that. What do you mean? What are you people talking about? You didn't know Ned because you didn't want to know Ned. Ned has been collecting money for how many years? You would think Regina made him a puppet. Get the fuckk out of here. Okay, Regina brought a lot more eyes on Ned, but Ned was rich before Regina.

"Do you know how many smart women collected money from Ned and moved and shifted because they didn't want Wahala of Ned? You young girls are stupid, a lot of you. You go into shitt you shouldn't have, because you refuse to do homework. My girl, are you stupid?

Reactions trail lady's post about Ned Nwoko

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@JOY KAREN said:

"Ned wey sue Nigeria, Nigeria pay am $650m nai this people dey use play."

@Destipatro1 said:

"No mind dem, Ned was the only black Lawyer with the biggest law firm in UK as at 1999, won house of Rep in 1999, contested as Gov in 2003, contested for Senate in 2007, and 2019, won but was rigged out by PDP won the Paris club fund for Nigeria, till date, Nigeria still dey pay his legal fee, who is Regina?"

@Sunrise pharmaceuticals said:

"Regina should face her problem, if ned wasn't a billionaire she would never love or married him. when he was sponsoring there family they never said anything now he is giving them trouble they are disturbing the public."

@Demystifier added:

"Ned used her for popularity, some women and delusion. So how did he become house of rep member before Regina was born."

See the post below:

Lady speaks about Regina Daniels' video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an observant lady shared what she noticed about Regina Daniel’s latest video about her marital issues.

She mentioned what the actress was pretending about, sparking reactions from people who saw her post.

