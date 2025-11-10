Amid different takes about Regina Daniels and Senator Ned Nwoko's marital crisis, a woman has sent a warning to netizens about the couple

She warned netizens to be careful about what they post or comment on the couple's situation and explained why

The woman's advice and decision not to comment on the couple's marital problem has sparked mixed reactions

A Facebook user, Pathel Unique, has issued a warning to people online to be mindful of the posts and comments they make on social media regarding Regina Daniels' marital crisis with Senator Ned Nwoko.

The couple's marriage problem has been trending on social media for days, with people from all walks of life taking sides and giving hot takes on the issue.

A woman warns her fans not to comment on Regina Daniels' marital issue. Photo Credit: Pathel Unique, Regina Daniels

Source: Facebook

Woman warns people amid Regina Daniels's situation

In a Facebook post, the woman warned people not to condemn criticise or criticise the Nollywood actress so they don't end up victims of something they know nothing about.

She stated that she has been urged by different people to make comments on Regina's marital situation to grow her page.

Despite how tempting it is, she said she is shying away from commenting on the couple's marital problem because she didn't post about them when they were at peace and does not deem it necessary to do so now.

Unique prayed that God would intervene in the Regina-Ned saga. In her words:

"From the look of things, and with what is going on here on social media, hmmm this November go long ooo, this month fit reach 40days ooo. Please Pathel Unique family, mind what you post or comment about this Regina Daniels case, don't, condem, don't mock, don't criticize her so that you won't be a victim of what you know nothing about, life happen to anyone, it can be you tomorrow or your relative.

"Some people has been chatting me, telling me to come live here and talk about this case or start doing videos about it now the case is still fresh that it will help in growing my page, it's true that I really want my page to grow, I appreciate all the advice but I can't post it, I didn't post them when they were in peace so I can't post them now.. May God come through for both families

"Let's love lead."

Regina Daniels: Woman's advice generates buzz

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's advice below:

Chimamanda Onyinyechi Gifty said:

"Amen abeg my ear ,eye and hand try hear word."

Ngozi Adaaku Okechukwu said:

"If they can't, let them walker pass."

Queen Chioma Abel said:

"Nothing concern me concern waiting dey happen for there life."

Queen-Elo Lizzy Omo said:

"That's why I don't criticise couple having issue cos na who wear the shoe know where e dey pain her. My own is that marriage is not by force. Let her follow her mind. Let nobody criticize her cos we don't know how her husband has been treating her or how she on the other hand has been handling her marriage. Every Mallam with him own kettle o. Above all, marriage no be child play. Atimes one will just feel like why I even marry self. Omo that institution called marriage is so strong. The one Satan is really attacking. May God help us."

Jennifer Somtoo said:

"I have been commenting oo.

"Biko if they arrest me i will call you my queen mother oPathel Unique.na only you i get."

Source: Legit.ng