Nigerians from all walks of life have continued to express support for embattled actress Regina Daniels amid her marital crisis

A hair vendor has also lent her voice to the matter, calling on the Ministry of Women Affairs and other organisations to help Regina

The businesswoman's appeal comes after the actress' recent outcry and decision to return to her husband's house in return for her brother's release from police custody

Linda Chinemerem Paul, the CEO of PDF Hairs and Accessories, has appealed to the Ministry of Women Affairs and well-meaning organisations to come to the aid of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, whose marriage is in turmoil.

The businesswoman said she was heartbroken to see Regina's recent Instagram post, where she expressed willingness to return to her husband's house so her brother would be released.

A businesswoman has rallied support for actress Regina Daniels. Photo Credit: Linda Chinemerem Paul, Regina Daniels

Source: Facebook

Businesswoman rallies support for Regina Daniels

Linda highlighted a part in Regina's heartbreaking statement where she spoke about being ready to do whatever was required of her, including 'getting injected to become a zombie and getting locked up and taken advantage of.'

While noting that many might not be emotionally connected to Regina's situation due to her previous actions, she reminded people that the actress is still very young and a typical Gen Z.

She called on the Ministry of Women Affairs and other well-meaning organisations to come to the actress' aid.

Linda expressed deep fear and worry for Regina and her family, and voiced concern about her decision to return to Ned's house. Linda wrote:

"I decided I'm not posting anything about this issue again but I woke up to this post by her and my heart broke.

"I'll do whatever he says, get inj%cted to be like a z0mbie, get locked up in the house and r@@ped."

"I watched the video where her mum made reference to something like this. "Tell the world what you have done to my daughter, because you have fantasy" she said.

"This line made me tear up. She is speaking and telling her story. We don't live with them and don't know why she finally decided to leave.

"I know a lot of people are not connecting emotionally with her because of her status and childish behaviour. Let's not forget, she is still very young and a typical Gen Z. I have them at home and I can understand them.

"We have ministry of women affairs and so many other organisations that can come to her aid. Pls help her. I am afraid for her and her family. I am afraid for her returning due to pressure and intimidation. I am so worried for her."

A businesswoman says she is worried about Regina Daniels. Photo Credit: Linda Chinemerem Paul, Regina Daniels

Source: Facebook

Regina Daniels: Businesswoman's emotional post triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the businesswoman's post below:

Princess Adaobi AsombaLouis said:

"Yes, she really needs help, but people are just blaming her, who hasn't made mistakes,or taken decisions they later regretted, I pray these family gets the help they need going back to that house is a dea*th sentence."

Maryy Jane said:

"This here is the real issue,no matter wat she has done at least she was bold enough to come out for help, we encourage women daily to leave abusive relationship and marriage ,or it’s better she kpai’s deer."

Adaobi Chinenyenwa said:

"Omo why is the senators wives association not saying anything?

"Is there any people we can tag?"

Chidimma Mabel Anyika said:

"Honestly.

"I'm very sad now.

"No matter what, she deserve better.

"Regina is still a small girl when she got married."

Lydia Mba said:

"There’s little to nothing ministry of women affairs can do.

"Except the person is as powerful as ned."

Chidera Priscilia said:

"Not only you ma. Am equally worried and scared for Regina. I teared up reading this on Ig this morning."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman had shared why Regina Daniels should see Pastor Jerry Eze about her marital issue.

Regina Daniels weeps in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Regina Daniels had broken down in tears in a video posted online.

The actress, who shared the clip via her Instagram story early Friday, November 7, admitted she had been struggling mentally and emotionally.

Her breakdown came barely a day after she announced that her parents, who had been estranged for a long time, had finally reconciled for her happiness, a concern she had described as “a huge relief.”

Source: Legit.ng