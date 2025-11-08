A Nigerian lady shared why she used to be scared to tell people her name in public and why it embarrassed her

A Nigerian lady opened up about why she used to be scared of saying her name in public spaces.

She recounted how people mispronounced her name and how it affected her as a young girl.

In a viral video by @studentbraiderinabraka on TikTok, the lady mentioned that her name was "Evidence".

She captioned her post:

"My name is literally evidence lol. Okay hear me out. For years, it was a source of embarrassment. I kept telling myself that my parents had 9months to decide and that was what they could come up with. I used to dread introducing myself.

"My name isn't the most common, and when I was younger, it felt like everyone had trouble pronouncing it. Whether it was teachers trying to be funny or classmates making fun of how different it sounded, I felt like I had to explain it all the time. some call me eminent,elephant,etc My friends added 'Evi' to try to make it sound like a name i guess.

"There was a phase in school where I even thought about changing it because I just wanted to fit in. It was like everyone had a 'normal' name that didn't get a second thought, and mine? Well, it was always a thing,they’d even go ahead to ask “Evidence of what”

"I even started telling people a different name so they won't start asking too much questions But now, it's funny-suddenly, people are acting like my name is cool. It's like they all just discovered it, and I'm here like, 'Okay, where were you when I needed to explain this for the 100th time back in the day?'

"So, I'm embracing it now. My name is mine, unique and it's more than just something you say it's a part of my story…. It’s who I am I know some people might have gone through the same thing. Whether it's a unique name, a cultural name, or just something that stands out, it's crazy how the world's idea of "normal" changes with time. Anyone else out there who's gone through something similar?"

Reactions trail lady's post about her name

cindypill

My Dad named my brother Loveth,he grew and changed it to Owen. no time.

Request Nice

Ormo I no gree see my name sake since them born me oo

Agee Fame

my name is Agreement and I love love love my name.

