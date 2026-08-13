Funke Akindele shared a behind-the-scenes post thanking the Nigerian Railway Corporation for supporting her upcoming film THE FOUR

Social media users connected the post to a 3-week NRC passenger train suspension that ran from July 6 to 27, 2026

Critics accused the production of prioritising a movie shoot over public transport, while others defended the timing as coincidental

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele did not expect a gratitude post to set the internet on fire, but that was exactly what happened after she thanked the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) for supporting her upcoming film, THE FOUR.

On August 12, 2026, Akindele shared a video on X celebrating the production of a train station promotional clip for THE FOUR, which is billed for a nationwide cinema release on December 11.

Funke Akindele’s railway movie shoot for THE FOUR draws mixed reactions from social media users. Photo: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The Box Office Queen gave credit to her production company VeryMadFilm, director Seyifunmi Makinde, her glam squad, and every crew member involved in the shoot.

In the post, she wrote:

"That train station announcement video looked effortless, but trust me, A LOT went into bringing that vision to life. The planning, the long hours, the details, the glam, the takes, the teamwork — everybody came ready to WORK."

Funke Akindele closed with a pointed thank-you to the NRC, describing the corporation's involvement as "incredible support, not just for this video but throughout the making of THE FOUR."

The NRC suspension that sparked the controversy

The post landed awkwardly against the backdrop of a recent NRC announcement.

In late June 2026, the corporation had suspended its Kajola–Apapa passenger train service for three weeks, from 6 to 27 July, citing scheduled maintenance on locomotives and coaches.

As soon as Funke Akindele posted her video from the railway shoot, a section of social media users drew a direct line between the two events, suggesting that the suspension had cleared the way for her film crew to access the train station.

However, as at the time of this article, Funke Akindele had not addressed the speculation publicly.

THE FOUR, tagged with the slogan "No One Fights Alone," remains on course for its December 11 release.

Check out Funke Akindele's video and post that sparked heated debate on social media below:

Social media users react to Funke Akindele's post

Reactions ranged from sharp criticism to strong defence of the actress. Here is what some users had to say:

@IgbalodeGuy wrote:

"Like the shutdown train so you can film with it. This country lasan…"

@Erotic_shoppe commented:

"Congratulations 🎉 no wonder they announced that the train was going for maintenance for 3 weeks. You were the one using it 💀"

@Xperience_Snr pushed back forcefully:

"This comment section is irritating. Alot of you Nigerians will unfortunately die without experiencing what it is to live in a 'civilized and functioning country'. If the alleged claim is true, she just sabotaged alot of people's livelihood, jobs and the pain of moving to their various destinations especially in this time of insecurities. Even the post said that 3 weeks was hell for lots of people .... Yet I'm seeing stupid stupid animalistic Nigerians in comment section shouting power. Tueh!!! You people are not ready to have a functioning society."

@YungMarlow22 added:

"I'm shedding tears on comments section, no be life una dey live for this country. On top person wey dey inconvenience train users nah ehn una dey shout 'powerrrrr' 😩💔😂"

@_callmechi also weighed in:

"Una dey shout power because na una fave, if a politician do it now y'all will start crying"

Nigerians react as Funke Akindele showcases the extensive production work behind her railway promotional video for THE FOUR. Photo: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele speaks on sacrifices for success

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele revealed the immense personal sacrifices she made while producing Behind The Scenes, which has grossed ₦2.7 billion at the Nigerian box office.

She disclosed that the project demanded sleepless nights, missed meals, and abandoning social events to stay fully committed to her work.

Now, the actress is finally enjoying rest and self-care after the film’s remarkable commercial success.

Source: Legit.ng