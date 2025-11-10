A Nigerian prophet has disclosed what he saw about actress Regina Daniels and her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko

The prophet said God showed him something in the spiritual real about the marital woes that befell the actress

He said the revelation centers on the fact that Regina Daniels should stay away from social media and keep her family away from internet

A Nigerian man who is a prophet has shared the revelation God gave him about Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels.

He said the revelation is about the actress' wobbly marriage to politician, Senator Ned Nwoko.

According to Prophet Abel Boma, when he was in the spiritual realm, he saw Regina Daniels in a restaurant with her husband, Ned.

He said Regina was scrolling through her phone and reading comments on a certain post on social media. He said Regina saw a comment she liked and showed it to Ned.

The prophet said this did not go down with Ned who told her to keep the family out of social media.

His words:

"In this revelation, all of us were eating in a restaurant. You were eating in a restaurant and you were smiling. You were watching social media with your tablet. You began to read comments. And all of a sudden, you saw a certain comment that make sense to you. You reacted to that comment. Your husband saw the comment and said this thing is social media advice. Take us out of social media. And you said, this message is nothing to me. I don't have anything to do with this comment. But you screenshot the comment. This man keeps telling you, social media is our problem."

According to the prophet, Regina Daniels stood up and walked out of the restaurant, drove home with her husband's car and told him to walk home.

He said one other revelation he had was that Regina was strictly warned in the spiritual realm not to divorce her husband.

Reactions as prophet says he saw Regina Daniels in a vision

Mummy Dee&Zee said:

"I totally agree with you Sir apart from the prophecy. This is a fatherly advice. I also see that Regina is dancing egedege music that will consume her if she is not careful."

Ammy Flex said:

"God bless you Sir. Godly counsel. The choices we made and presented to God by marriage can never be broken.The vows. Wives summit to your husbands and husbands love your wives. We can not be wiser than God."

Rosetta Chioma Igwe said:

"If God is saying so..does it mean God support marring more than one wife."

