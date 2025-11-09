A Nigerian man has defended Senator Ned Nwoko, insisting that the politician is a very loving husband

A Nigerian man is of the opinion that Ned Nwoko may well have gone through a lot in his marriage to Regina Daniels.

The man shared his opinion after the senator made a post to tell his own part of the story.

The man insisted that Ned Nwoko is a loving husband. Photo credit: X/Shola and Instagram/Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels.

In his reaction to the ongoing marriage drama, the man, Shola said he believes Ned is a loving husband.

His words:

"Ned Nwoko has really been through a lot in the hands of Regina Daniels and her family. A mother of two, a druggie. From the write up, he’s just a caring husband trying to save his wife from addiction. She spoke up first, but never shared all of this painting him as a bad man. And this happens in many homes where women speak up, put out lies, but men let it slide without sharing their side of the story."

The man noted that it is better for the senator to allow Regina to go, since the marriage is now headed south.

He said:

"It’s better he just let her go since she doesn’t want to be saved at this point. But it’s obviously a game plan from Regina’s family too, just to escape from his hands. Ned has to cut his losses too."

Regina Daniels recently bought a house after leaving her husband's house. Photo credit: Instagram/Regina Daniels.

See the post below:

Reactions as man shares his opinion about Regina Daniels

@Deprincefrk001 said:

"Seriously!! In someone’s house?, just simply because he is married to your sister, omo, what an arrant audacity!"

@lennanovaa said:

"Then he should let her go!!!! These are the kind of men you should be counseling, he’s been treated badly as he claims then he should leave the marriage."

@Skyrunna said:

"This is a poor advice. A husband has proven evidence that his wife is addicted to taking illegal substances and you suggest he should let her go? Nope. The best thing is to assist her overcome her substance abuse and be a good mother."

@AjeboMezie said:

"I read the whole thing and tbh I felt so much bad. By the time she realized her mistake. Ned will be far gone."

@Novmanii said:

"Letting her go is the best thing he can do for his family. But he needs to fight for the children for custody to save them from the hands of those druggies."

Ned Nwoko's old interview surfaces online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an old video of Senator Ned Nwoko speaking about his marriage to Regina Daniels surfaced on social media.

The duo was reportedly experiencing an ongoing marital crisis centered on domestic violence and alleged drug abuse by the actress.

In the old video, the billionaire gushed over his sixth wife, explaining how they met and fell in love.

