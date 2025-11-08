A Nigerian lady who paid N1.6m rent for a self con in Lagos and still had to carry out repairs has generated reactions online

The lady stated what drew her to the apartment, before things changed when she started getting ready to move in

Many people who watched her TikTok video could not imagine paying that much for a tiny rented apartment

A young Nigerian lady has made a video to document her struggle to secure a rented apartment in Lagos.

She saw one and paid the sum of N1.6m for a self-contained. The lady mentioned that what she liked about it was that she never had to paint the wall.

The lady wonders why the old tenant removed her wall design. Photo source: @dah_blaq

Source: TikTok

On the day she (@dah_blaq) was going to start preparing the apartment for occupation, she found out that the former owner had removed her wall design, denting the walls of the house.

This development disturbed her as she did not have a budget for wall painting. Her landlord said she would have to bear the costs of fixing the walls.

The lady fixes the apartment after paying N1.6m rent. Photo source: @dah_blaq

Source: TikTok

A painter she had once referred for a job did the job pro bono and fixed the walls. She painted a part of the wall green to blend with the colour of her bed.

Many people who reacted to her video wondered where a student would see N1.6m to splurge on a rented apartment in Lagos.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Drealhardey wondered:

"As a student,where una deh see money?"

Anonymous said:

"For the lady to remove the window net,it shows that the landlord is not a good person."

Olah said:

"Make i dey manage my 200k self contain dey go."

WHIMSDOR said:

"Omooo we Dey enjoy in ilorin sha."

Folake_Mi said:

"No matter how beautiful it’s 1.6M for a room self con?"

Xtremelidynamic said:

"With 1.6 million, You go collect one flat beside king for Abeokuta."

Pretty little girl asked:

"Where una Dey see Millions to rent house?"

Shuga said:

"No matter how beautiful it may look, it can never make sense to me. Cuz howwww? 1.650M for just a room self contain!"

GODWIN joked:

"Normally, house no cost, na you just wan stay close to people."

CRISTYLES W said:

"No matter wat is inside that apartment, 1.6m yearly for a room self contain in a country that the minimum wage is 70k which is less than 1m yearly is fraud, and it doesn’t make sense."

HARYORMHIDE said:

"We just dey enjoy grace of God for akure “”room and parlor sef wey I dey na 150k …newly built."

KING_J_incarnate said:

"Paying 1.6 and you still repaired ,that’s how una dey spoil all these agents and landlords."

Another lady pays N1.5m rent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady who budgeted N1.5m as yearly rent showed the Lekki apartment that an agent took her to. She expressed her disappointment with the apartment and showed what she saw inside.

In a video by @mss.ona on TikTok, the lady showed the one-bedroom apartment and the kitchen and the toilet.

Source: Legit.ng