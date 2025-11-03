A Congolese lady said she bought a house in her country, but discovered that the place is an open space

According to the lady who shared her story on TikTok, it was her mother who told her to buy the house

Upon getting to the place, she showed her followers on TikTok an empty space, indicating there was no house there

A lady who lives abroad shared the story of how she bought a house in her country but discovered it was an empty space.

According to the lady, she was paying for the place with the knowledge that it was a building.

The lady shows netizens the space she bought, thinking it was a house. Photo credit: TikTok/@phyliciapearl.

In her post, the lady identified on TikTok as @phyliciapearl showed her followers the open space she thought was a building.

She said it was her mother who told her to buy the 'building' but it turned out there was no building.

She captioned the post:

"Finally touring the house my mom made me buy in Congo in 2019 that she said was almost done. And she really had me hype to see some bricks and sand."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shows empty space she bought

@stonedonsite said:

"I have yet to hear a good story of someone sending money back home."

@Cort said:

"I’m so sorry, but when this happens what is the conversation afterwards?"

@bethaldrich1 said:

"Legit question: how does your mom explain it? Like that’s just stealing."

@lourdes_france_agbeyome said:

"Sued my mother-in-law for this fraud….how dare she disrespect my husband."

@I’mblueimmadeeimmadaaa said:

"My father sent money steady back home, justifying us going without. After 30 years he finally went back and shocker, no house."

@wifey said:

"This happens often. Do you forgive them or never speak again?"

@Soo Mi said:

"Oh so this is not only a latino thing?? Wow, I am so sorry this happened to you."

@Sarina Flores626 said:

"I don’t understand how parents can do this to their own children! I’m so sorry you had to go through this."

@Mr. FM said:

"It's 2025 people. I need families to start requesting photos to be mailed, copies of paperwork, you know proof of activity. so if they lie or something you çan take legal measures or at least have proof of why you no longer talk to those people. Glad the land was still there, sad another family in another country was taken advantage of."

@Marisela Moreno said:

"Omg as a mexican whose family is constantly fighting for land and telling people to send money to build and nothing is done this made me laugh that it's a universal problem."

@Demon said:

"Step dad said he'd always take my mom to Jamaica one day (his home) never did. my mom passed and he and his kids went to visit family - turns out he had a another kid there."

