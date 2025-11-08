A 96-year-old woman reportedly broke down in tears after she was prevented from casting her vote in Anambra state

According to media reports, the woman said she came early to the polling unit but was not allowed to vote as she had no voter's card

The incident happened at Umudimakasi, Agulu Ward 2, Polling Unit 008, in Aniocha LGA of Anambra state

An elderly woman became emotional after she was not allowed to vote in the ongoing governorship election in Anambra state.

The woman reportedly broke down in tears when she was told that she cannot cast her vote like others.

The woman came to the polling unit without a voter's card. Photo credit: Vanguard Newspaper and INEC.

Source: UGC

According to a report by Vanguard Newspaper, the woman had gone to vote at Umudimakasi, Agulu Ward 2, Polling Unit 008, in Aniocha LGA of Anambra state.

However, the 96-year-old did not have a voters card, prompting the officials of the Independent National Electrol Commission (INEC) to prevent her from voiting.

Possessing a valid voters card is a must for people who want to vote in elections in Nigeria.

The woman, identified as Mrs. Elizabeth Onike said:

“I wanted to vote today, but they said I cannot because I don’t have my voter’s card. I came here hoping they would allow me, but they refused. I am 96 years old, and I still want to vote for the good of our people."

Meanwhile, Dimma Nwobi, a member of the Nigerian civil society situation room observing the election has alleged vote buying. She spoke in a video shared on X by Channels newspaper.

The woman went to the polling unit without a voter's card. Photo credit: Vanguard Newspaper.

Source: UGC

Reactions to Anambra governorship election as observer shares what she saw

@kenniilesanmi said:

"We need video evidences of the vote buying, not just words of mouth o."

@obioma_onwuka said:

"Na from the smell of mess them d take know the taste of shiit. This one is small, compared to what's to come in 2027. Make una dey play."

@DestinyDsty said:

"Given this evidence, I call on @inecnigeria to cancel the results from that polling unit and disqualify the political parties involved from the election."

@Unbendable_Ben said:

"There won't be buyers if there's no seller. There is Political Apathy in Nigeria and it's getting out of hand."

@henryonyegbule said:

"Nigeria and INEC cannot sort out credible elections in a single state in 2025. We are a doomed country."

@Ajerejc said:

"You can see the bushy, unkempt environment where elections are taking place. Yet Soludo seeks reelection and hopeful to win. Not because of quality governance but alignment with the APC federal government."

@zubbyifeaka said:

"Unfortunately who spends the most on buying votes,shutting the mouth of the security men on grounds, paying the judiciary and doing the needful with inec staff on ground,ends up being the winner and you expect such a person to govern well without stealing."

'Anambra polls monetised,' LP's Tanko laments

Earlier, Yunusa Tanko, national coordinator of the Obidient Movement, said vote-buying is undermining the credibility of the ongoing Anambra governorship election.

He spoke on Saturday, November 8, with journalists at Uruagu community in Nnewi north LGA of the state.

The Cable quoted Tanko as saying:

“Our agents and coordinators are already on the ground in all 21 local governments. But painfully enough, the process, one way or another, is heavily monetised. That has affected the election both on the part of the candidates and the electorate itself.

Source: Legit.ng