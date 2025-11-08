A Nigerian lady said she found an examination paper she took when she was in primary school many years ago

The lady decided to post it online to show people what she scored in the examination she wrote in 2011

She also pointed out one of the questions the examiner asked, and a lot of people are reacting to it

A lady has gone viral after sharing an old examination paper she took when she was in primary school.

The examination paper sparked a lot of reactions and got more than 1.6 million views on X.

The lady said she wrote the examination when she was in primary one. Photo credit: X/jessica_moon04.

Source: Twitter

The paper was shared by @jessica_moon04 who said she wrote the examination when she was in primary one.

According to her, she took it in 2011 but she stumbled on it recently and decided to share it online.

However, she was surprised when she saw some of the questions the examiner asked.

She said:

"I found my exam script from when I was in Primary one Look at no 13 and No. 4."

In question 4, the teacher asked:

"Alcohol is harmful to the body, True/False."

To this question, Jessica responded in that it was 'False' and she failed it.

Also, in question 13, the teacher asked:

"Drinking kerosene is (a) Good for stomach pain (b) Cure for dullness (c) harmful to the body."

Jessica responded that drinking kerosene is a "Cure for dullness" and she failed.

However, despite failing some questions, she was still able to score 54 marks out of 60.

The lady said she wrote the examination in primary one. Photo credit: X/jessica_moon04.

Source: Twitter

See the post below:

Reactions as lady shares her examination paper

@btunddej said:

"Oh heavens, I've engaged with this person before, no wonder. Jésù! Primary One in 2011? My fault entirely. Honestly, Twitter needs an age display feature; half these netizens are still in digital kindergarten."

@Juneseex said:

"I know the owner of this school I don't know if he is still a deeper life member He was close to Pastor Kumuyi."

@cedar_xt said:

"First time I’ll see someone I went to the same primary school with on here."

@oluwatayofemfem said:

"No wonder, many of you were never aware of @PeterObi was once a governor."

@DangoteOfData said:

"Primary 1 in 2011 when I was in 200 level after three Jamb?"

S.O.U.L

@SoulXtra100 said:

"Primary 1 in 2011? And we dey this app dey follow una argue? God pls forgive me for so many indiscretions."

@realmetrah said:

"Reasons why I will never argue with anybody on X. Primary 1 in 2011?"

@Cheriemike2 said:

"The way some people are reacting to this post is not even necessary, she isn't dragging ages with anyone. You all are dragging as if there is an award for who is the oldest."

Nigerian girl scores highest in global exam

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nafisa Abdullah Aminu, a 17-year-old student from Yobe State, has been named the World Best in English Language Skills at the 2025 TeenEagle Global Finals in London.

She triumphed over more than 20,000 participants from 69 countries, earning global recognition for Nigeria and her home state.

Her victory has been hailed as a milestone achievement, credited to her discipline and the educational reforms championed by Governor Mai Mala Buni.

Source: Legit.ng