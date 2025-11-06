A Nigerian man is livid with anger after hearing that President Donald Trump might send US troops to Nigeria

The man shared a video on TikTok to express his anger and to insist that the US should not send soldiers to Nigeria

According to the man, he is fully convinced that the US or its president does not care about Nigerians

A Nigerian man has sent a public message to the President of the United States after he said he might send troops to Nigeria.

The man who spoke in a viral TikTok video did not welcome the idea, as he insists that Donald Trump does not care about Christians in the country.

In the video, @abis_fulani argued strongly that he finds Trump's threat unacceptable.

According to him, it is not only Christians who are being killed in Nigeria, as claimed by the US President.

Abis stated that people of all beliefs are suffering from insecurity and noted that the culprits are terrorists.

His words:

"Donald Trump threatened Nigeria for the second time, and it is sickening that some people are actually believing what he is saying. We all know that he doesn't have Nigerian Christians at heart. He is doing this for a particular interest. Donald Trump should stay out of Nigerian affairs. You are not our president."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man tells Trump to stay away from Nigeria

@J.A ZANGO said:

"Donald Trump did not even help Black Americans how comes he wanted to come to Africa to help them is black Americans not Christian but he hate them all know this and some mu think he like black or care of any black life."

@PRINCE ADOGA said:

"You guys are not getting it, Nigeria has what Trump and America wants but you don't want to give him."

@usainaabdullahi42 said:

"Donald J Trump we dont need him his not our president Nigeria is a sovereign country both christian and Muslim stay in peace in Nigeria."

@JoJo said:

"The question is what did your government do to stop The Killing?."

@hopehope609 said:

"We know he does not have our interest but the thing is that no body has so let's try his own too and see."

@Nanarh said:

"Donald Trump used the narrative about Christians being killed in Nigeria as a political strategy — a way to emotionally influence New York voters and paint Muslims as terrorists, discouraging them from voting for Mamdani. Now that he’s won, he should stop interfering in Nigeria’s internal matters. Go fix your beef with Mamdani."

@emekapd said:

"Is it not better that Donald Trump comes than to allow Chinese to be su,cking us all our minerals and the Muslims will always have the impetus to kill Christians and whoever they choose."

