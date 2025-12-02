Peter Okoye has reacted to the claim that the EFCC has thrown out the $800,000 lawsuit he filed against his elder brother

The siblings are embroiled in a lawsuit concerning fraud and the diversion of funds to a personal account instead of the Psquare account

Fans reacted after seeing his response, sharing their thoughts on what he said and advising him to settle with his brother

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye has reacted to the claim that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disowned the $800,000 lawsuit he filed against his elder brother, Jude Okoye.

Punch newspaper reported that the spokesperson for the anti-graft agency told the court that they do not have evidence linking Jude to the $800,000 fraud case leveled against him.

Fans advice Peter Okoye court case against Jude. Photo credit@judeengees/@mrp

Source: Instagram

In a post on X, a social media user asked Peter if he was aware of the new development, tagging him to a link of the article written by the media company. Reacting, Peter called it "propaganda" and "a joke."

Peter Okoye Shares More About Court Case

In another post on his Instagram story, the music star, who had a hair implant a few months ago, stated that it was all lies. He noted that the court session people were referring to never happened.

Fans send memo to Jude Okoye over court case with younger brother. Photo credit@judengees

Source: Instagram

According to him, it was all a false narrative designed to make him look bad. He added that social media was never a judge.

The music star posed a question in Pidgin English with a hashtag: "Una thief abi una no thief?"

Recall that the Okoye siblings, especially Peter, Paul, and Jude, have not been on good terms for a while now after their music group disintegrated.

Peter dragged his elder brother to court and made several allegations against him.

See the post here:

Reaction to Peter Okoye's post about court case

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer in reply to the question asked by an X user. Here are comments below:

@deltastatemayor commented:

"He’s now quick to call it propaganda and jokes yet credible media agencies are publishing it. The Peter I know would have been threatening the media agencies publishing this news if there were false."

@shigogo_ shared:

"Baba abeg make una face una problem o, all of us get our own too. 80years from now, we go be history."

@okpara851 shared:

"We have our own family problems please make una go one side abeg same story every day."

@damianbriel commented:

"Peter show us evidence."

@deltastatemayor reacted:

"He’s now quick to call it propaganda and jokes yet credible media agencies are publishing it. The Peter I know would have been threatening the media agencies publishing this news if there were false."

Paul Okoye supports brother, Jude

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Paul Okoye had thrown his weight behind his elder brother, Jude Okoye after he was arrested by the EFCC.

Jude Okoye had been accused of alleged fraud and remanded at the correctional centre till the case was heard in court.

He told his brother that it was a phrase, and it would soon pass away. He encouraged him to stay strong and be patient about the case. His fans were not happy with his post, as some of them taunted him about it in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng