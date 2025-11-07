A Nigerian lady warned Nigerians to think very well before accepting Trump’s plan and said something important that people didn’t expect

Her video made waves online because she raised serious concerns about foreign help coming into Nigeria for any specific reason

Nigerians reacted strongly after she shared a bold message about Trump’s move and what it could mean for the country.

A Nigerian woman has openly rejected the plan of the United States President, Donald Trump, to send troops into Nigeria over claims of alleged genocide in the country.

The lady, in her statement, mentioned that she isn’t saying anything is happening in Nigeria, but she is not in support of anything coming from the United States President.

Woman questions Trump’s motive after he threatens military action in Nigeria. Photo source: Tiktok/indigo.s.fire, Twitter/realDonaldTrump

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady rejects Trump’s plan

This is coming just days after Trump threatened the Nigerian government, calling for an immediate end to the alleged genocide, or he would be forced to take certain military actions to stop it.

While the Nigerian government has responded to his genocide claims, many Nigerians have continued to react to the statement of the United States President.

A Nigerian lady, in a trending post on TikTok, sent a message to fellow Nigerians about Donald Trump.

According to a post she made on her page, @indigo.s.fire, via the popular social media platform TikTok, she mentioned that Nigeria needs help, but anything coming from Donald Trump can’t be trusted and shouldn’t be allowed.

In her TikTok video, she said:

“I said that Donald Trump is not our savior, and I stand solidly behind it. First, I’m not an APC plant. I’ll never use my mouth, my voice, nothing to defend the Nigerian government.”

“I am simply saying that Trump is bad. I’m not saying that Nigerians don’t need help. I see that people are getting killed in the country. I’m not dumb, I’m not blind either. I’m simply saying we should be wary of where this help is coming from.”

Lady rejects Trump’s offer of help, points out dangers. Photo source: Twitter/OfficialBAT/realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

She explained in her TikTok video that Nigerians should make sure to look at how countries that US troops have entered are doing before agreeing to Trump’s plan.

She continued in the TikTok video:

“If Trump is saying that he wants to come into this country, it cannot be for our benefit.”

“If you look at countries that have similar circumstances to ours, and what the US has done to them, you’ll see what I mean. We’re not an ally of the US. They don’t give two fu.cks about us. I’m not saying we don’t need help, but Donald Trump’s help specifically, I don’t trust it, and you shouldn’t either.”

As her post made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady rejects Trump’s help

reinaashukx noted:

"The fact he’s a racist and him helping a country that is predominantly black is something to think about."

margarita stresed:

"So you think help from China is fine? don’t worry, im just so happy i relocated. You guys are NEVER ready for a change."

MSSKI shared:

"Please why is he going to PORTHARCOURT (where the oil is) when the “Christian genocide” is in the north! The us doesn’t even like its own people more or less Nigeria who’s predominantly black."

freddy noted:

*You want to use This means to be a content creator."

GoddessGunner wrote:

"Say it louder for those in the back, let’s not be delusional."

freddy said:

"Let them come and take it because we are not benefiting anything in this country wait till you experience kidnapping you will understand then."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian soldier serving under the United Nations said he would rather resign than take part in any military action against Nigeria.

Lawyer explains when US can enter Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lawyer explained in a viral TikTok video what the law says about Trump’s threat to send American soldiers to Nigeria. She said no country is allowed to enter another country by force, and she broke down the two situations that can make it legal.

She mentioned self-defense and any action that is approved by the United Nations. She also told Nigerians that America cannot enter Nigeria on its own and that any military move without approval from the UN Security Council would be a crime.

Source: Legit.ng