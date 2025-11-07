A Nigerian woman told President Trump on TikTok not to send soldiers to Nigeria because it would be a waste of time

She suggested giving visas to the people in danger so they can safely come to the US as this would help them very well

Her video went viral and many people commented to share their thoughts about her advice to the US president

A Nigerian lady has sent a message to the president of the United States, Donald Trump, amid his threat to send troops to Nigeria to fight deadly terrorists who have continued to cause deaths.

Trump had claimed there is Christian genocide in Nigeria, a statement which the Nigerian government has dismissed while also making it clear that the government is focused on promoting unity and recognising all faiths.

Nigerian woman urges Trump to leave Nigeria and give visas instead.Photo source: Tiktok/maryama_ishaq, Twitter/realDonaldTrump/DeptofWar

Source: TikTok

Lady tells Trump not to send soldiers

Amid the back and forth, Trump has continued to make it clear that the alleged genocide must stop immediately, or he will be forced to act.

This statement caught the attention of a lady who took to social media with advice for Trump.

According to a post she made available on her page, @maryama_ishaq, via the popular social media platform TikTok, the lady urged Donald Trump not to send soldiers because it would be a total waste of time.

In her statement, she suggested that the best solution for Trump is to allow the affected individuals to come to America by giving them free visas.

The lady in her TikTok video said:

“USA, Mr. President, if you truly want to help us in this country, do visas for all of us. Let us come and meet you in your country. Leave our politicians alone.”

“Coming to Nigeria is a total waste of time. Security isn’t about Christians alone; it’s affecting everybody. We’re the ones who will suffer.”

“Mr. President, if you truly want to help us, I have this accent already. Just do visas for all of us. We don’t mind coming to your country, we don’t mind becoming US citizens. Coming to Nigeria is a total waste of time. If you truly want to help us, just do visas for all of us.”

Reactions as lady advices US president. Photo source: Tiktok/maryama_ishaq, Twitter/realDonaldTrump

Source: TikTok

She also added a description to the post, which read:

“Because I don’t know why everyone is calm. War no be children play oo.”

As she made the statement, many individuals who came across the post stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady advises US president

prince rasak added:

"True talk sister."

Ramatu maigari wrote:

"Abi o no need for them to come they should give us access to US."

Hammeed kamilu shared:

"Well said."

Jayzeemodesty in ilorin noted:

"Make he please give us free visa."

maman junior said:

"Fact dear."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man in the US Army urged citizens to accept President Trump’s plan to send American soldiers to fight Boko Haram. He explained that many Nigerians fear loss of sovereignty, worsening conflict, foreign expectations, and possible harm if the US intervenes.

Nigerian soldier vows not to fight country

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man serving under the United Nations peacekeeping mission vowed to quit the military if ordered to fight in Nigeria. He explained on his Facebook page that he would rather resign than take part in any action against his home country, even if the US president instructed military intervention.

He added that any involvement would directly implicate him through the UN, but stressed that he would defend Nigeria if necessary, highlighting his loyalty to his homeland over foreign orders.

Source: Legit.ng