A Nigerian man has criticised one unbelievable thing about Nigerians in the US Army amid the threat from US President Donald Trump to send troops to Nigeria to fight Boko Haram.

His statement comes days after the US President threatened to take major action against the Nigerian government over the alleged genocide of Christians in Nigeria.

Man criticises Nigerians’ roles in US army

Amid the US President’s threat, many Nigerians have continued to voice their concerns and share their opinions regarding the issue and the plans to send soldiers.

A Nigerian man, who appears concerned, took to his media page to make big claims about Nigerians in the US Army.

According to a post he made on his page, @naijashimadunnn, the individual alleged that many of the Nigerian men who have come on social media to brag about being in the US Army don’t hold important positions in the military.

In a statement he made on his page, he wrote:

"I just dey laugh, many of these Nigerian guys way be Yankee army way dey come online dey brag, many of them na mechanic for army o, their job no pass to work on engines o."

He spoke further, alleging that the jobs of these soldiers have nothing to do with the war front.

He continued:

"Their job no even enter war front but dem dey use Naija flex muscle."

As his post trends, many individuals who came across it stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man speaks about US army

@DurojaiyeSegun noted:

"A mechanic in the US Army is equivalent to a major general in the Nigerian Army. Learn and relearn this!"

@Ohijeme added:

"This mentality is why we don’t make progress in Nigeria. Looking down on people’s jobs. We like titles well well."

@tyexploit stressed:

"So what you are saying is that instead of them applying to an automobile workshop to learn, they enroll with the millitary to become a mechanic ? I hope you know that the military has different departments but with the same military training."

@Dazzle_3D said:

"Are you aware all of them, including medics and cooks, go through basic combat training? Maybe we will find out soon. Maybe."

@Biraphil noted:

"If any such thing as a strand of hair from the head of that US army who you call mechanic goes missing, you'll know that he is valued probably more than the way a colonel of the Nigerian army is valued."

@EssienUdoka added:

"Just so you know. We have music unite in the Nigerian army. They play live band in any military events and they also went through the same military training like the infantry division or any other combat division. No dey fall hand bro."

@princejH2O said:

"When will Nigerian Army be a regarded with such love, respect and high esteem that joining will be a thing of flex ? Gone are the good old days !!!"

