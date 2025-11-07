A Nigerian preacher, known as Bright the Seer, has gone public with a revelation she recently had concerning Trump's threat to Nigeria

The prophetess warned the Nigerian government not to take Trump's threat lightly and to act quickly to manage the situation

According to her, the repercussions of the federal government's failure to address the alleged Christian genocide claim would affect everything

A Nigerian prophetess, Bright the Seer, has sent a message to the Nigerian government, urging it to take President Trump's threat seriously.

In a TikTok video, the prophetess disclosed a recent revelation that God showed her concerning Trump's threat of military action in Nigeria in response to alleged Christian genocide in the country.

Bright the Seer wants the Nigerian government to respond swiftly to Trump's threat. Photo Credit: Andrew Harnik, Anadolu, TikTok/@brighttheseer

Source: Getty Images

Prophetess' message to Nigerian government

Prophetess Bright said the spirit of God showed her that the Nigerian government should manage and respond to Trump's threat with urgency, as failure to do so could have serious consequences.

According to her, nobody can imagine how serious the repercussions would be, adding that it would affect everything, including the 2027 General Elections in Nigeria.

The prophetess' statement in the video went thus:

"The spirit of God revealed to me that Nigerian government should manage and respond to what President Trump said because if it is not properly managed that the result of it in the coming weeks and few months, it would be beyond imagination.

"It would be what nobody saw. All these speculation is nothing compared to what it is.

"Because America is trying to use Nigeria's situation to send out warning that you should believe in what you believe and not take someone else's life because the person doesn't believe in your own religion

"And when this happens in Nigeria, it would affect everything, down to the coming election. It would affect everything. So, Nigerian government and everybody involved should act fast. All life matters..."

A prophetess warns that the Nigerian government should not take Trump's threat lightly. Photo Credit: Andrew Harnik, TikTok/@brighttheseer

Source: Getty Images

Watch her video below:

Trump: Prophetess' prophecy sparks reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video below:

cash said:

"God didn’t show you anything madam you are just saying what everybody knows stop this lies of God showed me this and that, cause God doesn’t interfere in politics!!!"

Solomon said:

"I am happy you didn’t say God told you to pray for Nigeria. Because at this point,God is about to Destroy Nigeria and there is nothing anybody can do about it."

Kingston said:

"Stop this warning them please..let it affect everything its been our prayer."

davidezikpe2 said:

"What I see coming against Nigeria is JUDGEMENT not Trump. This is not about anybody, Christians, Muslims, Yoruba, Igbo, Husa, or Fulani. God's JUDGEMENT is coming against Nigeria as a country for the atrocities committed and blood of innocent children, women, and men that has been spilt unjustly. The bloods are crying out to God. God is about to judge Nigeria."

Sam Of God said:

"They won’t manage it ! Hope trump steps in ! Our president is only interested in his second tenure."

Nkem said:

"Ma please Don't warn our government, let Trump come and do his work we are tired of our leaders playing with our destiny and lives."

Eugene Tuoyo Harris said:

"This woman e come dey be like sey you be political seer o. If truly you dey see, predict Sporty or Ijebu make we guide."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a 5-year-old prophecy by a Nigerian woman about President Trump had resurfaced online.

Trump: Prophet releases troubling prophecy about Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian prophet had issued a chilling prophecy, warning about war and bloodshed in Nigeria.

Prophet Yinka Kings Omole shared the message in a video posted on October 20, 2025, urging Nigerians to pray and prepare for what he described as a looming crisis.

His warning came before Trump’s remarks suggesting a “guns-a-blazing” approach to Nigeria, which have since stirred international debate.

Source: Legit.ng