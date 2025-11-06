A Nigerian lady, Nikade Alaere Folasade, who occupied her great-grandma's house, spent some money on a renovation that people loved

Working with a labourer, the smart lady repainted the walls, door, and table to give the room a cozy look

The lady made three different videos to give people details about the things she bought and used for the room's makeover

A Nigerian lady, Nikade Alaere Folasade, who just finished school and wanted her space, has chosen her late great-grandma's room in her family's house.

The lady said she wanted a lovely place before she moved into her husband's house. To make the place comfortable, she went on a renovation challenge.

Tiles, carpets for renovation

Folasade said after the death of her great-grandma, the place became the house's dump, and none of her loads were moved out over the years.

The lady (@sadethesecond) employed a labourer and cleared the room before she set to flooring the apartment. The man peeled the room's old tiles.

They had to leave the tiles when they could not remove all. Folasade covered the floor with wooden carpets.

To make it look like real tiles, she cut the carpets into tiny sizes and affixed them to the side of the bottom of the walls.

Renovating room with paint

She stated she did not have a plan to change the asbestos ceiling. She painted them instead and did proper cabling for the room. She improved the room's lighting by getting two new surface bulbs.

The lady painted the walls and the door to achieve a minimalist decor. She repainted an old table for her vanity corner.

In subsequent videos, Folasade shopped for curtains, and they added colour and glamour to the room after installing them.

M.O.N.E.Y.C.A asked:

"How did u get the floor tile pls?"

Dzifa said:

"You can actually do something about the ceiling though. Look for videos that could give you some ideas, they can do something woodwork that can resemble pop for it."

Ecolet said:

"Don’t change the bed it get why I could give you a design with your current bed just send the proper video."

mariam_blavk said:

"I need to start furnishing my apartment oo videos everywhere."

Jennas_Kits|OWERRI BRAIDER said:

"You can use pvc stickers for the ceiling if you feel like changing it up."

M said:

"I would suggest a smaller bed to make the room more bigger. Everything looks so good so far can’t wait for the next episode queenn."

pelumi said:

"Can’t believe artificial flowers will cost that much….not ready for this adult life at all!"

Queenine said:

"Well done sista. Abeg oo. make the man no carry you go where we no know oo."

eseoghene said:

"Other alternative for the flower pot is getting Polyethylene foam. Put in it the vase , stuck the flower in it and decorate with the white stones."

