A Nigerian lady spent over N1m to renovate her room in her family's house, and many people got talking about it

The makeover gave the house a distinct look as she gave her breakdown of what she spent and the issues her walls had

Many Nigerians who saw her room's transformation said the makeover cost was too high to spend on a rented house

A Nigerian lady has got people admiring her room makeover after she showed how it looked before she renovated.

The room's former look had peeling walls with mold at the bottom of the walls. Also, the interior looked dark.

The lady achieves a smooth wall after renovation. Photo source: @glowupwithadebisi

Source: TikTok

Room renovation cost

Apart from that, her (@glowupwithadebisi) bed was in a bad shape, and her fridge was cluttered with items, as there was no table for them.

The transformation saw the room having well-plastered walls, a wardrobe, a workspace, and neon lights adorning some parts of the room.

In another clip, the lady gave a breakdown of the expenses as she revealed that she spent N1.8m on the renovation.

The lady mentions how much each phase was. Photo source: @glowupwithadebisi

Source: TikTok

Foundation issue solved

She stated that she had to get waterproof cement to solve her waterlogged walls problem. The lady said the problem was due to a foundation fault that was fixed before work started.

The lady also invested in very good curtains that gulped more than N200k. She remodelled her bedframe to look modern.

She improved her flooring with carpet tiles. Adornments like flowers were also in a corner of the room.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ajayianthonyayomi said:

"Your landlord watching the video."

Vica said:

"This is really so Beautiful. I have never been so in love with a selfcon like this. Love the asthetics. U really tried my dear."

The Casagrandes said:

"Hope say na for your papa house o you no help landlord renovate him house."

ObianujuGlow said:

"Baby put full mirror close to that space at that flower vest for your bomb pictures. I feel like it will eat like mad."

UglyDuckling said:

"Landlord go just quiet de watch because 6months later I go add 500k for rent."

FHLESH said:

"Make I go bribe your landlord, make he chase you… make I occupy am."

Smallybells said:

"Even me ax the papa , I go send ger comot and increase the house rent."

Chidinma calister said:

"Sorry oo, is this your father's house or a rented apartment? Cos I can never do this at the end landlord go come give you quit notice and rent it to someone else."

priest_iam_ttk said:

"Please come and do my room for me, let’s start from the parlour, any idea you have Im okay with it."

Another lady transformed her room

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who got an apartment after having house-hunted for some time shared the state of the place.

She noticed that most of the walls had holes that insects could hide in, and the house was not very presentable.

Source: Legit.ng