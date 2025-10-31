A single mother of two children has got many people applauding her as she moved into her house without a man's support

The lady sat content in her parlour, showing that she did not mind her house without ceilings

A man who was amazed by her determination to live in a house prone to heat prayed that God bless her more to complete the building

A Nigerian mother has shown off her uncompleted building project without caring what anybody said about it.

The lady moved into the house before fixing the ceilings. Her roofing was bare, and underneath her roofing sheets could be clearly seen.

Despite nothing protecting the home from the heat of the sun, the single mother (@_azeezat_28) of two children showed that she was content with her achievement.

She ate in such a way that suggested nobody's negative comment about her half-built house would dampen her joy.

Building cost in Nigeria

Her walls were already plastered. The cost of plastering, however, could cover the cost of cheaper asbestos ceilings.

Considering she was done with plastering, she may be looking at a more expensive POP alternative.

Electricity supply in new sites

The lady had already nailed adornments on a wall, including her TV hanger. She appeared very much settled into her new home.

Also, she had done wiring of the house as a socket in a parlour was plugged. When someone asked if there was power supply in her area, she said no. Her parlour's surface bulb was attached to one of her loggings.

A few people advised her to opt for solar as a way of generating electricity. Some TikTokers shared their new house experiences.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

mummy Emmanuel said:

"My sister u do well...naa so my landlord say make we dey pay 400k two bed flat ...naa so i tell my husband make we dey go our house oooo."

Oluwatimileyinayo said:

"Abeg Shey light sha Dey enter na hin be koko."

Shopwitbissy said:

"Hope there security sha pls be safe oooo."

user7342220569739 said:

"Congratulation,mine na new site ooo i dey pray make my neighbours finish theirs lets live together."

Fleek collections said:

"Watch urself finish it, rooting for you…was lived like dz but thank God now."

loner's presido said:

"A win is a win no win is small congratulations God we take over d remaining."

Taiwo Bello446 said:

"My dear small small you and your husband will finish it oh that's how me and my husband enter our own house gradually gradually we finish it."

She replied:

"Mama no husband yet ooo, na only dey rugged am with 2 kids oo."

Tife said:

"This place go hot for afternoon ooo, The grace to complete on time falls on you."

oreofe grace said:

"Dis one even good na.na jst @roofing and door me and husband take enter.thank God today we finisht every concerning house."

Ibadan plywood dealer said:

"At least no landlord wil pressure you again."

Another lady builds house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a smart Nigerian lady, Shukura Oyebamiji, was praised online after showing off the portable house she built.

A video she shared showed that the structure is a room and parlour apartment with a toilet and a kitchen. It has a small veranda.

