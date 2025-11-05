A man has said the threat made by the US President Donald Trump is but a geopolitical game with China

According to the man who spoke in a viral TikTok video, the US wants China out of Nigeria and the West African region

He alleges that Trump is using his avowed mission to save Nigerian Christians as a decoy to diminish Chinese influence in the country

A man is trending online after he shared what he said is Donald Trump's actual intention in Nigeria.

According to the man who spoke in a viral TikTok video, what is going on is nothing but a geopolitical game.

The man alleges that America and China are playing games in Nigeria. Photo credit: TikTok/@theafricanhawk.

In the video he posted, the man known as @theafricanhawk said the US President, Donald Trump, is playing a geopolitical game with China.

He alleges that America wants to diminish Chinese influence in Nigeria and in the West African region.

He said:

"Trump is playing a geostrategic game with China. This whole idea of coming to save the Nigerian Christians is a farcade. They are using that as a decoy. But China knows exactly what America is doing. America wants to replace China in West Africa. So, it's about the geostrategic positioning of Nigeria."

Trump's threat to send troops to Nigeria staprked many reactions. Photo credit: Getty Images/Andrew Hannick.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man speaks on Trump's threat

@sir Victor Onyeoma J said:

"America should come and help Nigeria."

@magic girl said:

"You are saying the truth Donald Trump want to come to Nigeria to save America income."

@zakari@y said:

"If america care why did he send Nigeria away from America and other foreigners."

@Zainu l Harifeen El Tidjany said:

"Dangote Refinery has become a major target because it poses a significant threat to the dominance of the Western world. Only those who understand global economic politics can see this clearly. Their intention is not to resolve our religious differences but to destabilize our growing economy."

@SideBySide said:

"Even if America has good or bad intentions, let the Nigerian government address the issue of insecurity first. Enough is enough."

@Mus-B haircut said:

"It is instead the willing Lynch strategy trust me that strategy was made to divide and conquer Africa. I always say this is beyond Nigeria.🇳🇬 if they are see and destroying Nigeria, the rest of Africa we just be a playground for them."

@Abdul Nasiru said:

"Why can't Nigerian government learn from Ibrahim Toura of Burkina Faso 🇧🇫 and follow his foot steps. America to save Christian where, are they not one supplying weapons?"

@fortune said:

"I have heard many things about the USA invasion of Nigeria.. what exactly should we believe."

@mwanja2 said:

"Yesterday I like your live the way you was talking with that white lady."

