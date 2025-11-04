A post shared by a Nigerian lady is trending online because of a post she shared concerning US President Donald Trump

The lady sent a message to Trump, begging him not to send the US Military into Nigeria as threatened

This is coming after Donald Trump claimed a record number of Christians are being killed in Nigeria, and he is coming to stop it

A post by a Nigerian lady is generating reactions because of what she said to US President Donald Trump.

Her post followed a threat issued by the American leader, telling Nigeria that his country might step in to resolve lingering security challenges.

Nigerian lady who sent a funny message to Donald Trump. Photo credit: Facebook/Amaka Ember and Getty Images/Andrew Hannick.

Also, the lady, identified as Amaka Ember, frowned at those saying the US should intervene as threatened.

She said:

"Dear President Donald Trump, I want to take this opportunity to inform you that the man who dared you to drop a bomb on Nigeria and claimed that we would strike back is not well, and we don't even know who he is. He went ahead and told you that we are formidable; please, Daddy Trump, I am not one of the formidable ones. Since this morning, I have been mistaking the noise of my NEPA meter for Trump's bomb. God abeg don't let this ekperima put us in trouble."

The lady told Donald Trump not to send US military to Nigeria. Photo credit: Getty Images/Andrew Hannick.

Reactions as lady begs Trump not to carry out his threat

Adewumi Damilola said:

"Abeg ooo because since morning now helicopter has been parading my area, especially on top of my roof, daddy trump please don't throw bomb just kukuma kidnap us to the US abeg."

Echeta Utonwa said:

"I’m not formidable too they should arrest those is us that are not formidable and put us in American prison."

Chidimma Okorie said:

"You never see anything. He is coming make Nigeria just dey ready no be to make mouth."

Braimoh Noah said:

"Sir, papa, President Donald Trump, that person no well oh,abeg we no send am."

Oliver Virgo Oliver said:

"My own eyes have been looking up since morning. Even the sun was tired of my eyes today."

Clementina Egonu said:

"Hahahahahah ha, Nigeria our country is full of talents in everything, I must laugh pls."

Bright Anyanwu said:

"My own be say, he should not just send military here to fight, he should kidnap those of us who don't have visa to travel, so that we can become US citizens."

Kefas Emmanuel said:

"This woman no go kpai me here ooh lol."

Man Lyk Tendency said:

"No fear we get bomb. We no the fire war."

Divine Chukwunweolu said:

"Don't fear. Trump is your friend."

