A Nigerian man has issued an important message to fellow Nigerians amid a threat made by the president of the United States, Donald Trump, against the Nigerian government headed by President Bola Tinubu.

Trump, in a lengthy statement, alleged genocide in Nigeria while urging the government to take immediate steps to put an end to it.

Nigerian man issues advice amid Trump’s threat

He further mentioned that the US government might be forced to find a way to protect its sisters and brothers of faith against terrorist attacks in some parts of the country.

He urged the Nigerian government to address the issue before steps are taken by his country to intervene.

Shortly after his statement, Bola Tinubu, the President of Nigeria, responded, revealing that the government does not take sides and is committed to protecting lives and promoting unity.

Amid the word exchange, a Nigerian took to social media to advise fellow Nigerians on the best approach to take amid the rising tension.

According to an individual identified as @IDAn_JeGBe, in a statement made available on the popular social media platform X, formerly Twitter, he asked Nigerians to focus on one important thing and revealed it in his message.

According to him, the American government has its own agenda, which they plan to achieve, and Trump himself does not truly care about the country but has a specific goal he is pursuing.

He made several statements about President Donald Trump before turning his focus to fellow Nigerians.

Nigerian man urges unity amid rising tension

In his message to Nigerians, he urged them to come together to support the president in building a better country.

"As a Nigerian citizen, this is the time for us to stand by PBAT. I can tell you for free that America doesn’t have our interests at heart… even Trump once referred to African countries in a degrading manner. He doesn’t care about us. Let’s hold Tinubu accountable but also support him in building a better nation."

