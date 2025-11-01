A young man has gone viral on social media after proudly showing off his physical transformation

According to the young man, he was rejected by a lady he loved years ago because she wasn't satisfied with the way he looked

Massive reactions trailed his post on the TikTok app as social media users shared their opinions in the comments

A young man caught the attention of social media users after showcasing how much his physical appearance had changed over the years.

His post quickly went viral as many people reacted to his transformation and the emotional story behind it.

Man builds himself after getting rejected by a lady.

Man recounts getting rejected by lady

The young man, identified as @vondoboy on X, recounted how he was turned down by a lady he cared about because she was not pleased with how he looked at the time.

Years later, he decided to show how much he had transformed, posting three photos that reflected his journey.

One photo showed him from years ago, while another captured him in his school graduation gown after completing his studies.

"The guy she rejected vs the guy now," he captioned the post.

Man who was rejected by a lady because of his looks flaunts his transformation.

Reactions as man shows off transformation

His post immediately went viral on TikTok, drawing comments from users who expressed different opinions.

Some viewers admired his progress, stating that it was a good example of self-growth, while others still criticised him.

@TK said:

"Still, i don't blame her."

@lindoh said:

"I am coming from the girl he rejected mmmh the bashing for the guys for upgrading themselves mmmh."

@nsuku reacted:

"Life is not a nigerian movie, she doesn’t regret anything."

@T U M I said:

"Mina I don’t wanna lie you have changed a lot. Congratulations stranger."

@Sanza-baby said:

"We reject Doctors as well brah it's not personal. But weldone you did well for yourself."

@Capricorn Queen said:

"Those who don’t see change, please cleanse your heart Because the is abundance Grace, Boy hezwo ndi mathomo."

@Piosky said:

"Why do people make a fuss about being rejected? Would you accept yourself during yiur struggles!? The rejection definitely drove u to realize ur potentials."

@Sithembile_Mtolo commented:

"What exactly did you want her to do? Wouldn’t you have rejected yourself as well?"

@Langave said:

"I love the fact that you don't reply to negativity. By the way may God continue blessing you again again. Not everyone had such opportunity to wear that mudzimu ani tonde u swikela."

@That.Girl.Ace added:

"I think you are still the same just that in one picture you were farming the other one you were at school and the last you were graduating."

See the post below:

