A Nigerian man has shared a heartbreaking post on TikTok reacting to the demise of a popular female pastor, Nkechi Ene

In his post, he lamented that many pastors overstretch themselves too much without giving themselves time to rest

While grieving over the pastor's unfortunate demise, he prayed that God comfort and strengthen her family at this difficult time

A Nigerian man took to social media to express deep sorrow over the passing of the presiding pastor of Carpenter's Ministry, Nkechi Ene.

In a heartfelt message shared on X, he spoke about the challenges faced by many clergymen and women who often work beyond their limits without taking time off to recuperate.

Man mourns death of Nkechi Ene

In his post, he genuinely grieved and expressed concern for the wellbeing of those in ministry who continue to push themselves despite the toll it may take on their health.

The man, identified as @rowhaastrup on X, described the news as deeply painful and used the moment to raise an alarm over the demanding nature of pastoral work.

He pointed out that some religious leaders frequently dedicate themselves completely to their calling, often forgetting that their bodies need rest and recovery.

According to him, the constant physical and emotional demands eventually wear them down when their strength can no longer keep up with the pressure.

While mourning the late pastor, he urged that ministers of the gospel should learn to prioritise rest in order to protect their health and continue their work effectively.

In his words:

"This is very sad. One thing I always say is Pastors overstretch themselves too much without giving themselves enough rest.

"Pastors really need to be resting. They do so so much & don’t get enough rest. This flesh gives way when it can’t take it anymore. I pray that God comfort & strengthen Pastor Nkechi Ene’s family at this difficult hour. Amen."

Reactions as man mourns Nkechi Ene

Nigerians reacted massively to the post in the comments section.

Obembe said:

"You're very right. We are all travelling home this weekend to go and make sure our dad doesn't go out for 3days at least, he doesn't rest at all because of the church and his people. I'll be the one holding the key to his car and the gate. May her soul rest in peace."

Antimuse said:

"This is very very insensitive, you could have just simply posted a condolence message. Simple!"

Broderick said:

"I thought they said pastors are jobless and they should go and find jobs and work. How come they are stressed from a jobless work? Great Woman of God, your impact lives with us!!!"

Sani Gabriel said:

"This is real sad. I just love her calm way of teaching then towards the concluding part of her message rhema will start dropping, the one that will make your heart burn. God rest her soul. Pastor Nkechi, we wil miss you Mama."

Tomi Fowe reacted:

"This is insensitive. Very. This is not the time to be preaching what not. Or what they could have done better. Please. Someone’s loved one just passed and you’re using her for sermon? Please do better."

Enepeters said:

"This is really sad. One important thing we fail to notice is how stressful traveling can be. On my last trip, I got home 1am Sunday morning, still went to church that day and then to work the next day. I fell ill immediately on Tuesday."

Jerry Williams said:

"Unbelievable! This is sad. I grew up watching her teach on Fresh Dew TV every Saturday morning, I don't miss her broadcast. It's well with her family and church members."

Gloria Cheekah said:

"Please this is quite insensitive and bears no resemblance to what Jesus will do. It’s okay to post your condolences and move on. Everyone becomes a philosopher when others go through hard times. May God give you understanding. Shalom!"

It's Cathy said:

"May her soul rest in peace. Ministry is tough!! Battle is both physical and spiritual."

Timon added:

"This is not the time man. Not the time at all. You don’t always need to have an opinion; drop your condolences and relax."

