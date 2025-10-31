A young Nigerian lady shares a distressing video showing damage in her family’s backyard, calling for urgent help to prevent further destruction

The video captures the lady and an elderly woman visibly upset, as they reveal the location and the potential risk to their newly built house

Despite taking steps to resolve the issue, the family struggles to get assistance, prompting the lady to reach out online for support

A young Nigerian lady burst into tears and begged for help as she showed the damage some people have caused to the backyard of the house her family built.

She shared a video showing herself and an elderly woman crying and calling out for help, while also revealing the location.

Young woman pleads for help

She mentioned that they have taken some steps, but no one is willing to assist, so she decided to make a video to call for help to prevent the problem from affecting the house they worked hard to build.

According to a post she shared on her page, @chineyegift1, via the popular social media platform TikTok, she detailed her story as she broke down in tears, pleading for help.

In the video, she showed a large hole at the back of the house being dug by some individuals. She expressed fear that this could damage their home and called for intervention to stop it before it affects the structure.

She said in the TikTok video:

"Please help us. The house we managed to build—look at how somebody put us in a hole. Nobody is helping us. We have tried our best; please you guys should come and help us."

As the video played, she walked to the location of the hole to provide proof of her claims.

She continued:

"Please, we need help. Look at our house here. Look at our house. Look at the hole they're creating in our backyard. They want to put us inside the hole. We have tried our best. Help us, please."

As the post circulated online, concerned individuals flooded the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady cries for help

𝔼𝕧𝕚𝕝 𝕤𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕖 noted:

"Na to sell una house commot for there na."

Philip shared:

"VDM no dey for all this thing again, vdm na phone seller now."

chirexglobal asked:

"Which location be this na ??? Why are they digging the place ???"

BEsT said:

"And Na you no like VDM before ooo. This life shaa."

Godfrey Obas wrote:

"Which agency is creating the hole, whats the purpose of the hole being created ?"

Dat gurl called precious stressed:

"You and your mom even do micro blending Abi wetin them de call am ?"

Will Frank noted:

"You no sleep that house sha now this morning you just come back house."

Vivianchiamaka added:

"They will never put inside the hole in Jesus name Amen."

Prosper kenzo noted:

"These people really need help. I saw the house and the hole today. At any moment, the house could collapse because of the hole."

AMMZY__ stressed:

"My problem na the Wrong vdm way she tag."

Dat sweet boy🫩 shared:

"What if after everything u come discover say u no really Dey press the record button."

Bright Owie wrote:

"Why the cry belike watin them rehearse please someone should tag vdm."

Ellabaddy noted:

"VDM nor dey for all this things again, na phone seller now."

asa chairmo stressed:

"We are not available now Abeg we still Dey for iPhone 17 pro max matter."

SINGLE SOUL said:

"Which one be help you?. our focus now na this iPhone 17 matter dey our head madam."

Watch the video below

