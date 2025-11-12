A young Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the moment her dean saw her making a video in her school's walkway

In the trending video, the playful man stood beside the student and began to dance before she noticed his presence

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their various opinions

A Nigerian student captured an unexpected encounter with her dean that left many in stitches.

The young lady filmed herself dancing at her school’s corridor without realising that someone was right behind her.

University dean dances as student records video

To her surprise, it turned out to be her dean, who decided to join in the moment in the most amazing way possible.

The clip was shared on TikTok by the student with the handle @holar_thrift_room on the app.

In the video, she appeared to be recording a fun moment along the walkway when her dean quietly approached and began to dance playfully beside her.

The incident took place at Olabisi Onabanjo University, and the man was identified as the Dean of the Faculty of Social Science, Mr Odunlami.

When the student realised that her dean was standing next to her, she immediately panicked.

Startled by his presence, she quickly went down on her knees to apologise, thinking that she had offended him.

However, Mr Odunlami showed no sign of anger or irritation. Instead, he continued to smile and dance, easing the tension and turning the situation into a memorable one for her.

"Guyssss I almost faint. I almost faint today," the video's caption read.

Reactions as dean sees student recording video

TikTok users reacted with a mix of laughter and admiration after the video surfaced.

Some found the student's reaction relatable, saying they would have felt the same fear in her position, while others praised the dean for his kindness and sense of humour.

@THE BEST ESSENTIALS VENDOR LAG said:

"Is it that videos are not allowed in the premises normal normal ? Abi wetin cause kneeling."

@Mᴜʟʟᴀ.Kᴜᴛɪ reacted:

"The man get vibe but he go Dey stubborn like."

@Uswat said:

"Dr Odulamii of Oou Mass communication. This man is nice and disciplined e no Dey ever accept slippers or Pam during our time in his class if you’re not on sandals or shoe Go home!!!!"

@BIG PRESIDO said:

"E blur firstly abi e no blur well the man get Good heart you sef set e fit like you see me after school."

@ACOLYTE added:

"At least no be the ones wey we get for UNIZIK here, He for don ask what’s your matric num?"

