Blord’s legal counsel has revealed that his claim of trademarking the name "Ratel" was a tactical move intended to provoke VDM

Despite allegations of a personal vendetta made by VDM, Blord’s lawyer has declined to engage in a public "war of words”

The legal team disclosed that while supporters have pushed for VDM to be charged with cyberbullying

Fresh twists have emerged in the ongoing legal battle involving cryptocurrency entrepreneur BLORD, as his legal counsel addressed what he described as a misleading claim that helped fuel the dispute with social media critic VeryDarkMan.

The lawyer spoke after filing an affidavit in support of BLORD’s bail application at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, April 13.

Blord’s lawyer says his claim of trademarking the name "Ratel" was a tactical move intended to provoke VDM. Photos: Blord/VDM.

Source: Instagram

According to the lawyer, BLORD’s claim that he had trademarked “Ratel” was not accurate, alleging that the entrepreneur made the statement merely to provoke VeryDarkMan.

He explained that the situation might not have escalated if the issue had remained a social media disagreement rather than a police matter.

“I don’t know Blord from anywhere. He only came out to claim he trademarked ‘Ratel’ just to get under VDM’s skin. In reality, he never actually trademarked it. This whole fight wouldn’t have escalated to this level if VDM hadn’t rushed to the police, crying that Blord used his name for criminal activities,” the counsel stated.

BLORD was earlier arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja on charges including criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and unauthorised use of VDM's image.

Following his arraignment, BLORD was remanded at Kuje prison, a development that ignited widespread conversations online, with supporters and critics debating the legality of the actions and the motivations behind them.

The legal practitioner also dismissed allegations made by VeryDarkMan, suggesting that he was pursuing a personal vendetta. He described such claims as unfounded and said he would not engage in public back-and-forth.

“I don’t see myself descending so low to join issues with VeryDarkMan for saying I have a personal vendetta against him, making reference to one or two cases,” he said.

He further disclosed that some individuals had encouraged him to initiate legal action against VeryDarkMan over alleged cyberbullying, but he declined.

“Some persons have called me that they want to take it up and charge VDM for cyber bullying but I said no,” he added.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Blord's lawyer's comments.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Piper30737338 shared:

"Little wonder Blord is suffering and remains in jail. This is a charge and bail lawyer for affidavit"

@EmiliaOverall stated:

"Most Nigerians don't research the background of a lawyer before hiring. They just engage anyone available. But the truth is, all their work ethics and personalities, differ. See the way that Marshal one was bullying his own paying client oh. Shouting on her etc. Let's be careful"

@olive9reen wrote:

" Blord is finished. The fool went ahead to employ a charge n bail lawyer. He's actually illiterate just like he looks and sounds."

Blord is facing charges including criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and unauthorised use of VDM's image. Photo: Blord.

Source: Facebook

VDM gives condition to forgive Blord

Legit.ng earlier reported that VDM mentioned the condition under which he is willing to forgive businessman Linus Williams Ifejirika and discontinue the ongoing legal case that led to his remand in Kuje prison.

The development comes after the Federal High Court ordered BLord’s remand at the Kuje Correctional Centre over allegations of impersonation and related charges filed by the activist.

Source: Legit.ng