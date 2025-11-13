A lady said she hired a man to pain her sister's room and she walked on him helping her sister with a mathematics problem

In a video she posted on TikTok, the man was seen helping the young lady to solve a math problem, teaching diligently

The lady said she posted the video online to appreciate the man who appears to be a mathematician

A lady was surprised when she walked in on a man teaching her sister what appeared to be mathematics.

The lady could not hide her joy, so she captured the moment in a video and posted it on social media.

Lady shares video of painter she hired teaching her sister mathematics. Photo credit: TikTok/@d_nigerian_cabin_crew.

Source: TikTok

According to the lady identified as @d_nigerian_cabin_crew, she had hired the man to paint her sister's room.

However, when she walked in, she saw him helping her sister to solve her math problems.

The video is captioned:

"Hired a painter to work on my sister's room and I walked in on him tutoring her."

Lady says she saw the painter she hired to paint her sister's room teaching her mathematics. Photo credit: TikTok/@d_nigerian_cabin_crew.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares experience with painter

@Tina said:

"I don’t find this sweet. He was hired to paint what led to him tutoring her. Unless she specifically asked for his help, if not keep an eye on him when he is around her simple."

@jooooo said:

"As a math teacher, no be small math that guy dey solve."

@Edward said:

"That's how a man saved a woman from getting hit by a speeding car (she was wearing head phones btw) she ended up sueing him for touching her without consent person wey save your life for this life sha mind your own business."

@Paul | Health and fitness said:

"All of you saying something doesn’t add up because a guy, probably a graduate is helping a kid with her homework is damaged. A good deed don’t always mean a hidden motive. And because the society has shown to always be against good people, doesn’t mean kindness should always be perceived as a threat."

@atomic1406 said:

"Math geniuses don't care what they are doing,they wil teach you anytime. especially once they see you are doing it wrong,it's like it triggers them. Had a friend,she would follow me around to make sure I understood what I learnt and it's cute. hire him for part-time."

@whïspèrs said:

"Omo I'm confused oh😂😂 me thinking he's very intelligent and it's very kind of him helping her out only for me to open comment section and I'm seeing hate comments what's going on here?? what did he do??"

@israeloluwagbemiro said:

"I'm a painter and I have done this severally, just a little child that needs help with assignments. God go help us ooo."

Teacher's remarks on pupil's book goes viral

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that mixed reactions trailed the report card of a Primary Four schoolgirl who was placed 18th in her class.

Apart from her performance in each subject, the class teacher's remark caught the attention of netizens.

Many social media users faulted the remark, calling it contradictory, while others had different opinions.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng