A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share a video showing the solar system in her apartment

She complained about the poor power supply and bought a solar system and panels that fit her budget

She mentioned the total amount she spent on the panel and the power tank, and listed other charges she paid for

A Nigerian remote worker has bought a power tank and solar panels due to the lack of electricity in her neighborhood.

The young lady could be heard in the video she shared on her page, venting her frustration while also giving a full breakdown of the cost of the power tank and the panels.

Nigerian remote worker shares cost of solar panels, reacts to poor electricity supply. Photo Source: Tiktok/faithndeobi

Source: TikTok

Lady laments power failure, buys solar system

According to her, as a remote worker, she decided to go for something based on her budget, as electricity was becoming very unreliable.

@faithndeobi said about the light in her area:

"Electricity has become so bad this last week and it is something that I can't continue to bear. As a remote worker, having constant electricity is non-negotiable."

As a result of the issue of power supply, she purchased a power tank and then bought solar panels and hired people to help her with the installation.

Speaking about an alternative to power her house and get work done as a remote worker, she said in the TikTok video:

"Before settling for this, I searched for other options but the prices I was seeing are way above my budget. I needed something simple so for a start, I decided to get the itel power tank."

"The itel power tank can be gotten without a solar panel but I got a solar panel so I can be using it during the day and save my battery for the night time."

"It's a really good investment, I've not used it for a long time"

Lady installs solar system in her apartment, reveals total cost amid power outage. Photo Source: Tiktok/faithndeobi

Source: TikTok

@faithndeobi revealed the cost of the power tank she bought and also the exact cost of the panel she purchased to generate light.

She revealed the total amount she paid in the description of the video:

"The total cost for everything was about 634k; the power tank itself was 330k, the panel 128k and the rest of the cost were for the installation tools and installation fee."

"Might be cheaper for you but budget about 600k notwithstanding."

Reactions as lady sets up solar system

BABA K! shared:

"I said, does the Intel Power tank, does it last you from 11 a.m. in the night to 10 a.m. in the morning?"

Jay327200 noted:

"I got mine last month and I have 24hrs light."

Clinton added:

"What does it power ?"

SUEBAT | VIRTUAL SUPPORT said:

"It’s only solar that can settle it ooo. I pray God send me helper to get mine solar energy tooo. It’s not easy."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian businesswoman shared how she upgraded her solar system to support her business amid constant power outages in the country.

She revealed that she moved from a 3kVA inverter to a 7kVA solar system and showed the installation process, including multiple batteries and panels.

Man shares experience after installing solar inverter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian remote worker shared his experience after installing a solar inverter two years ago, revealing the amount he spent and how it has improved his productivity amid constant power outages.

He explained that before getting the solar system, he frequently depended on fuel for his generator, but now enjoys more stable power and no longer struggles with outages that disrupt his work.

Source: Legit.ng