A Nigerian lady bagged a UK study visa after following five easy and simple steps and shared the step-by-step process in a post that has gone viral.

She shared the complete process of how she was able to get her UK student visa approved without any problems or delays.

Nigerian lady explains smooth process to get UK study visa.

Nigerian lady explains smooth visa process

The process she revealed in her TikTok post has attracted the attention of many, who have flooded the comment section of her post with questions.

The lady mentioned in her post that her visa was approved and also revealed how long it took for the process to be completed.

According to a post she made available on her page @quennyvick via the popular social media platform TikTok, she shared the five simple steps she followed to have her visa approved.

She detailed the process in the video and also attached a caption that further explains it.

In her TikTok video, she explained the process step by step, starting with the first step.

She said she searched for a very cheap and affordable school, applied, and received a response:

"I searched and applied to a cheap UK university and got a conditional offer."

After getting the response, she followed up by making payments. This was the second step, and she wrote:

"Sent my deposit payment receipt and English proficiency letter, then I got an unconditional letter."

She went on to speak about the third step, adding that she submitted some documents and test results:

"Sent my proof of funds, tuberculosis test result, and I got CAS (Certificate of Acceptance for Studies) – this is essential. PDF includes remaining tuition fees and living costs."

She continued with the fourth step, paying the necessary fees:

"Applied for my student visa and also paid immigration health surcharge."

Nigerian lady shares 5 easy steps to get UK student visa approved.

In the fifth step, she completed all the biometric verification to have her documents approved:

"Booked my biometric appointment and gave fingerprints."

After following these steps, she mentioned how long it took for her visa to be approved.

Her TikTok post read:

"I waited for decision. Got my visa approved within 5 working days."

She shared this on social media with a description that serves as encouragement:

"If I can do it, you can too, from dream to visa stamp. 5 easy steps I followed to get my UK Student Visa."

As the post made its way online, concerned individuals flooded the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady bags UK study visa

Zicolinks wrote:

"How many month is POF supposed to be in my account for the whole process."

Vivian Morgan said:

"Can you work with student visa?"

Michelle stressed:

"Please can help with a school with a low tuition fee."

mhiz peejuu noted:

"Money is my problem ...I know my story will change."

Oriaku_akpaziri_akpazi said:

"Now, you people should start creating content on how to get money to make this move. It's alot, I need help."

dutchcandy wrote:

"Please dear sister,are you married?? was told being single in late 30's can be and issue."

AppyNewYear added:

"What is the name of this “Cheap” UK university? All this 16k pounds wey I dy see dy make my body dy shake."

Lalagee shared:

"Can you guide me through the process."

scent_uary stressed:

"Please can a third class student get a student visa and will it be able to process another school abroad?"

Congrats beloved noted:

"Congratulations dear. thank you for your loyalty. you answered everyone the question. I'm coming soon."

ARISE AND SHINE PATENT MEDCINE wrote:

"Pls is the application still on and can you guide me on it."

Uwa said:

"Well-done and how is the study life in the UK going? also I am curious to know which school you considered cheap."

Watch the video below

