A Nigerian lady who travelled to the UK for her master's degree program bagged a distinction in her chosen course

To celebrate her win, the excited student brought her parents from Nigeria to UK to witness the proud moment

Social media users who watched the inspiring video showered accolades on her in the comments section

A brilliant Nigerian lady's academic achievement in the United Kingdom has earned her accolades on TikTok.

The talented lady revealed that she relocated to UK in 2022 to pursue a Master's degree in Cyber Security.

Lady celebrates bagging distinction in UK school Photo credit: @prettypin2/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Master's holder flies parents to the UK

Many months after she arrived in the country, she took another bold step to pursue an MSc in Nursing.

The end of her nursing degree programme was made more special after she achieved a distinction, a major win for her.

In a video, the proud graduate identified as @prettypin2 on TikTok, showed her emotional reunion with her parents, whom she had invited from Nigeria to join her special day.

The overwhelmed student beamed with joy and pride as she hugged her parents and posed with them.

She captioned the video:

"POV: You moved to the UK almost four years ago at 22 to study MSc Cyber security and now you brought your parents in to celebrate a major win with me. (Msc nursing with a distinction) Literally the happiest day of my life. My full squad. Finally the Lord has done it."

Reactions as lady bags distinction in UK

Netizens on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the video.

@Mr_moon said:

"And am planning to do masters in cybersecurity next year, is there no job?"

@Joshua stated:

"Because Nursing is more employable than Cybersecurity and the Knowledge of both is over money."

@Uj said:

"Congratulations. Does this mean you switched to a Nursing degree after your Cybersecurity degree?"

@Ifeoma Ogwo stated:

"I tap into your distinction, please any tips to help me achieve this, I am starting my MSc nursing this September."

@Kayci added:

"How did you do it from cybersecurity to Nursing. Whats your first degree?"

Watch the video below:

Lady excited after flying dad to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady expressed excitement at finally taking her father to the United Kingdom at 29.

She said her father always wanted to leave the country and she was happy to make the dream come true finally.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng