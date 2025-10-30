A Nigerian prophet has spoken up regarding rumours of Regina Daniels leaving her matrimonial home to Lagos

A Nigerian prophet has reacted to circulating claims that actress Regina Daniels had moved out of her husband’s house and relocated to Lagos.

In a recent TikTok video, he cautioned the actress to be careful during what he described as a sensitive period in her marriage.

Prophet shares the condition Regina Daniels must meet before leaving Ned Nwoko. Photo credit: @prophetabelboma/TikTok.

Prophet warns Regina Daniels against 'mingling'

The prophet, identified on TikTok as @prophetabelboma, shared that he had received what he called a divine message concerning the actress.

According to him, the message stated that she remained legally and traditionally married, and as such, should avoid certain actions that could have spiritual or personal consequences.

He noted that the only acceptable way for her to exit the union would be through a proper divorce process.

In the video, the prophet recounted what he said was a vision involving a tornado circling around Regina Daniels’ home.

He urged the actress to desist from whatever activities she might currently be involved in.

While stressing that he did not wish to know the details of her private life, he warned that the situation carried serious implications if she continued without resolving her marital status.

He described Regina Daniels as a kind and caring lady but insisted that she must return to her husband, stating that the circumstances of her marriage were unlike those of women who simply separate and move on.

The prophet explained that the traditional rites performed during her marriage remained binding and that walking away without proper divorce could expose her to unseen challenges.

Prophet advises Regina Daniels to 'divorce' Ned Nwoko properly before 'mingling'. Photo credit: @prophetabelboma/TikTok.

He also mentioned that her husband’s polygamous lifestyle was not new and might continue despite her expectations.

In his words:

"I have this message from Regina Daniels. So we need to pray for a young lady called she is still Mrs Regina Daniels. Ah Regina Daniels, please. I'm begging you, you are still a married woman. You are not yet divorced. You are not yet divorced. You are not yet separated properly. So the Lord was showing me a circle of tornado that is moving like this and that tornado began to move. The tornado was moving, turning everything around, catching everything, and it got to your compound. And I asked the Lord, what is this tornado doing in this our actress house? And the Lord said, tell her that she should stop what she is doing.

"I don't know what you are doing, I don't care to know what you are doing, but the Lord said you are still married. You are not like every other woman that just leaves her husband and goes with another man. He said stop what you are doing. I saw a tornado, and you know what a tornado can do when it's turning, and I saw it in front of your house. So I'll tell you, young lady, you are beautiful, you are nice, you are kind, you are so caring. I want you to go back to your husband, the Lord said, because you are aware of the first wife, of the second wife, third wife, fourth wife, fifth wife. But you chose to go in, and what makes you feel you can stop it? Then you can, you can't stop. Even in this seventh one he has gone for, it's not still gonna stop. I'm seeing ten. Are you getting what I'm saying? So let's pray for him that maybe he could change, but not for you, not for you. Because those traditional rights that were done were facing you. The problem is that you left, you left.

Reactions trail prophet's message to Regina Daniels

TikTok users reacted massively in the comments section.

@Medvers Mss said:

"Regina Daniels is a clear lesson for ladies who break up with their hustling boyfriends just to be with rich men. Most of those wealthy men will give you less attention, humiliate you, and frustrate your life. Ungrateful ladies often face the consequences of their choices."

@Mercy C said:

"Coming to my own case, I left marriage but have not returned the pride price because he took everything from me. Returning of pride price is it still necessary? Anyone in the house can answer me please."

@EbubeGift said:

"Every prophecy has a manifestation time it’s only matter of time may all the good prophecy over our lives come true amen."

@Isi added:

"From march to October is 8 months later, March 18th October 18th 8 18 18. God speak significant numbers. Wow. she was 18yrs when she met Ned. wow! God is Real."

See the post below:

Lady visits Regina Daniels' matrimonial residence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who claimed to have visited the home of Senator Ned Nwoko shared a video speaking about their alleged marital crisis.

In a video, she displayed what she found when she entered into the specific apartment allegedly reserved for his last wife Regina Daniels.

