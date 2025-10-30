A Nigerian man has shared a post on TikTok bashing Senator Ned Nwoko following his marital issues with Regina Daniels

In a video, he accused the senator of running around and doing 'damage control' to change people's perspectives about him

Social media users who came across the post on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian man has openly criticised Senator Ned Nwoko over his marital controversy involving his wife, actress Regina Daniels.

He faulted the lawmaker’s actions, accusing him of engaging in desperate attempts to reshape public opinion amid the ongoing saga.

Man publicly slams Senator Ned Nwoko

He also slammed the billionaire for allegedly releasing 'confidential documents' about his youngest wife Regina to Kemi Olunloyo.

His video quickly gained attention online, drawing reactions from viewers on TikTok.

The TikTok user, identified as @prayercitygospelcenter, further alleged that the senator had been making moves to repair his public image.

He alleged that Nwoko was trying to convince Nigerians and shape their perceptions of him through a campaign of explanations and defences.

According to him, the politician was using his influence and access to security operatives to maintain control over narratives surrounding his marriage.

In his lengthy outburst, he referenced a certain woman whom he described as a doctor.

He questioned why she was speaking about private matters concerning the actress without any concrete proof.

He also criticised her for publicly discussing alleged confidential details that, according to him, had no basis or proper verification.

In his words:

"Damage control damage control. Ned Nwoko so now you are doing damage control. Nigerians have seen it all. You have bodyguards. You are using SSS you are using all securities in Nigeria you have them all at your disposal because you are a senator. And you are telling us you want us to believe that your wife that you are using to go around the world here, your beloved wife, the woman that made you lock up anybody that said anything to her and you are here using Kemi or whatever she is called.

"That doctor lady that will not have sense she is now the one you show her only your eyes. And now why is she saying it in the social media? She did not see the hospital she did not see the name of Regina and she is coming to say that you show her something a document only for her eyes. And now why is she on social media going from one radio station to the other saying that Regina Daniel is this. If it is in America if it is that if it is the other one Ned Nwoko your time is up.

"I am happy that Nigerian senate has penalised you. See you doing damage control you are talking about somebody that that is mentally not balanced it is you because Regina Daniel is not smokingg all these things when we knew her at the onset because you love her high because you are also high. It is well but one thing I know Ned Nwoko your sin has already find you out. You see that your that your that your that your seventh wife you will not marry her in peace."

Reactions as man drags Ned Nwoko

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Salamatou Maiga said:

"Regina is very intelligent, she didn't give her side of story, she just went to Lagos and bought a beautiful mansion. This is her answer."

@Khita said:

"How can a lady like Kemi more over a doctor come out and say those things, and yet doctors are supposed to be confidential, or am wrong."

@gl94florine2 said:

"Although he was a senator, no body knew about him, Regina brought him fame and exposure, na the same Regina go bring him down."

@ali M reacted:

"We didn't know him until Regina came into his life Africa can attest, we only knew Reginah."

@mkenya kamili254 said:

"I think he tried to steal and manipulate reginah's star and because she gifted and chosen child that's why they are in chaos."

@NNAMAS added:

"Although he is a senator, but nobody knew about him, Regina brought him fame and exposure, na the same Regina go bring him down."

