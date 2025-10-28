A Nigerian lady has shared a video on TikTok reacting to the trending drama between Regina Daniels and her husband

In a video posted via her official account, she disclosed what Ned Nwoko allegedly told her during her visit to his house

Many netizens who came across the video got angry with the lady after she shared her alleged conversation with the billionaire

A Nigerian lady has reacted to the ongoing reports surrounding actress Regina Daniels and her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

In her video, she claimed to have had a personal conversation with the politician during a visit to his house and disclosed details of what he allegedly told her about his relationship with the actress.

Lady speaks about Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels

The lady, known on TikTok as @whiterosel, shared her conversation with Ned Nwoko, saying he disclosed several things about his wife and their family life.

According to her, he mentioned that Regina allegedly had five houses which he gifted to her and explained that his decision to stay indoors was because of their sons, Moon and Khalifa, who were upstairs at the time.

He reportedly said he did not want to leave them alone with the domestic staff and preferred to stay close to ensure their safety.

In her narration, the lady said Ned described Regina as someone he regarded not just as his wife but also as a sister, daughter, and queen.

She added that he spoke about how he had taken her to every country she wished to visit and emphasised that his actions were proof of how much he valued her.

The lady further said that Ned explained the issue was not about money, properties, or luxury, insisting that a man would never invest such in a woman unless he truly cared for her.

She continued that Ned expressed worry about those influencing Regina, claiming his primary concern was her safety and that of their children.

In her words:

"He said Regina has five houses. The boys are upstairs, Moon and Khalifa. He could not even go anywhere because he didn't want to leave them alone with the helps. A mother who loves her kids, should be with them, especially when they are very small like this.

"Okay, he said it again, apart from what he told my madam on the phone that he did not touch his wife, this is somebody he takes as a sister, this is somebody he takes as a daughter, this is somebody he takes as a queen.

"He even mentioned it, he has taken her to all the countries of the world that she ever wants to be. He said Regina has five houses, all given to her by him. So it's not about the money, right? It's not about the houses or the luxury.

"One thing is certain, a man will never invest such in you if he doesn't value you. He will not invest that where a man's heart lies, lies his treasure. I don't know the people that are misleading Gina, but what he said is that he is more concerned about the safety of his wife and the mother of his children."

Reactions trail lady's post about Regina Daniels

Many TikTok users expressed outrage in the comments section as they reacted to the post.

@Adaorah Nw said:

"U done hear her own side of the story madam good person."

@Black fish said:

"If the boys need their mother, he should gv dem to their mother na."

@Life on a Fab lane said:

"A mother who loves her kids wil save her life first so she can be alive for her children in d long run."

@Is.YaaBernie said:

"Parenting is for two people, not just Regina. If she’s not there, the father should also step up she didn’t have those kids alone. Also, you can equally help by being a step mom to those kids since you love them more than their biological mother."

@𝕊𝕒𝕗𝕞𝕖𝕕 commented:

"Have you reached out to her? He said he said. A mother who loves her kids should be with them does that sound right to you? your pick me is on another level. She came out and allegedly that she is being beatenn yet you didn't Reach out to her."

@Amass Amass commented:

"Madam investigator, we online inlaws send you to go and investigate on our girl leave her alone and marry our chairman mbok ,watin happen."

@pattyblinks added:

"Given to her by him, have you seen the documents of the said 5 houses, why are you dwelling on "he said". Have you listened to her side of the whole issue? why are you posting just his side alone and serving us your relaxed face in his house, please marry him it seems you have found your peace, my goodness."

