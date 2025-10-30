A man has drawn people's attention to an alarming observation he made concerning gospel singer Pastor Nathaniel Bassey's body

A concerned man, Usen Johnson, has raised an alarm about what he noticed about gospel singer Pastor Nathaniel Bassey's body.

The man shared a video of Nathaniel standing at an event to drive home his point.

Man's observation about Nathaniel Bassey

In a Facebook post, Johnson noted that health is wealth, and adequate rest is key to unlocking it.

While noting that rest is mistaken for laziness and silence is perceived as unproductivity, Johnson said that the body's demand for rest should not be interpreted as a sign of weakness.

He stressed that no success is worth the price of a broken body or a weary mind and appealed that the Hallelujah Challenge convener be advised to get some rest.

Johnson's statement in full reads:

"HEALTH IS WEALTH AND REST IS THE KEY THAT UNLOCKS IT

"In a world that glorifies hustle and constant activity, rest is often mistaken for laziness and silence is seen as unproductivity. Yet, when the body begins to whisper or sometimes shout for rest, it is not a sign of weakness but a divine reminder of our human limitations.

"When rest becomes inevitable, then observe it, because no success is worth the price of a broken body or a weary mind.

"One needs to urgently remind this our Brother, Mr. Nathaniel Bassey, that his body needs rest."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail man's observation about Nathaniel Bassey

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's observation below:

Dora Ndem said:

"He is praying here, he looks stressed up.

"He'll be fine, maybe on a long fasting."

Nancy Ralph said:

"No be lie!

"His face tells it."

Hon. Mercy Bassey said:

"You are right. His body is begging for rest."

Comr Etuk Enobong said:

"Most of these musicians uhmmm you can never tell ooo from his body language he needs to take a deep rest."

Jatom Asikpo said:

"Dem force am?"

Eyakndue Udoidung said:

"I think he is in a season of prayer and fasting."

Godwin Samuel said:

"I totally agree with you, brother. Rest is essential for a healthy mind and body. Our brother Nathaniel Bassey needs to take it easy and recharge. Let's remind him that his well-being is crucial."

